Sedlescombe Village Voice

St Michael’s Hospice OPEN GARDENS for 2025 started this month. This Saturday May 17, Balmoral Cottage , The Green, Benenden , TN17 4DL will be open from 10.30am until 4pm,. An artistic and inspiring graden created over forty years . I has the most amazing topiary throughout along with mixed borders. An organic vegetable garden and lots of opportunities for natural wildlife . Entry is just £5.00. Refreshments and cakes will be available throughout the day.

An excellent way to enjoy a day out in support of this local charity. For a full list of Open Garden dates and locations in June and garden descriptions, visit the Hospice website stmichaelshospice.com/event-diary or purchase an Open Gardens 2025 booklet available in our village shop or from any of the Hospice shops for a donation

SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN . The next film is “The Gentlemen “ starring Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam on Wednesday May 21 at the usual time 7pm for 7.30pm start in Sedlescombe village hall. A very British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires. Directed by Guy Ritchie . On screening evenings there is an excellent bar with snack facilities to ensure you have an enjoyable night out which all adds to the experience. No booking required. Entry is £6, payable on the door, cash or card payments accepted. The hall is very spacious, ensuring plenty of room and supports an air extraction system plus plenty of free parking for all. Support your local Sedlescombe Screen for a great night out ! Further information on www.sedlescombescreen .org

CHAIR PILATESon a Tuesday morning,the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

COFFEE MORNING The Chapel on the Hill will be opening their doors every fourth Tuesday each month to host coffee mornings. Their next one will be held on Tuesday May 27 from 10am to midday where coffee and tea will be served along with homemade cake as well as a place to come and have a good chat. Everyone is welcome to attend. If anyone requires transport please contact Andrea on 01424 871 625 .

CRAFT CLUB There is a new craft club opened up at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe. If you like sewing, making craft items, patch working or quilting and you have a couple of hours free on Thursdays 10am until midday then why not go along and join like- minded people where you can pick up new tips, learn new projects or you can simply bring along your own projects to work. There will be refreshments available and best of all come and have a chat

LABAN DANCE Fitness “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year. You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

USED INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill.

VILLAGE VOICE SERVICE The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.