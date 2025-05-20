Sedlescombe Village Voice

IT IS BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND, lots of events going on in the area including the ever popular Heathfield show this Saturday

COFFEE MORNING The Chapel on the Hill will be opening their doors every fourth Tuesday each month to host coffee mornings. Their next one will be held on Tuesday, May 27 from 10am to midday where coffee and tea will be served along with homemade cake as well as a place to come and have a good chat. Everyone is welcome to attend. If anyone requires transport please contact Andrea on 01424 871 625

St Michael’s Hospice OPEN GARDENS for 2025 started this month. The next date is Saturday, May 31 when six gardens in Winchelsea town open their gardens for viewing from 10.30am until 4pm. Entry is just £7.50 to view them all. Refreshments and cakes will be available throughout the day at Winchelsea Court hall, in the High Street TN36 4EA. An excellent way to enjoy a day out in support of this local charity. For a full list of Open Garden dates and locations in June and garden descriptions, visit the Hospice website stmichaelshospice.com/event-diary or purchase an Open Gardens 2025 booklet available in our village shop or from any of the Hospice shops for a donation

The next COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET is on Thursday, June 5 in Sedlescombe village hall from 10am to 11.30am , go along for coffee, chat and company. Goods on offer, jigsaw puzzles and books, baking and bric a brac, a raffle and of coffee, tea and scones or biscuits. No entry charge, just go in with a smile. Everyone is welcome

CHAIR PILATES on a Tuesday morning,the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

MID SUMMER TEA ON THE GREEN join the geese and your neighbours, friends and family for a delicious FREE cream tea on Sedlescombe Green on Sunday, June 21 from 2pm until 4pm. This event is organised by the Parish Council , if you would like to volunteer to help please contact Jackie on 07765710337

CRAFT CLUB There is a new craft club opened up at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe. If you like sewing, making craft items, patch working or quilting and you have a couple of hours free on Thursdays 10am until midday then why not go along and join like- minded people where you can pick up new tips, learn new projects or you can simply bring along your own projects to work. There will be refreshments available and best of all come and have a chat

LABAN DANCE Fitness “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year.

You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

USED INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill.

