Sedlescombe Village Voice

SEDLESCOMBE SCREEN . The next film is “Loving Vincent “ starring Douglas Booth and an all star cast on Wednesday July 16 at the usual time 7pm for 7.30pm start. On screening evenings there is an excellent bar with snack facilities to ensure you have an enjoyable night out which all adds to the experience. No booking required. Entry is £6, payable on the door, cash or card payments accepted.

The hall is very spacious, ensuring plenty of room and supports an air extraction system plus plenty of free parking for all. Support your local Sedlescombe Screen for a great night out ! Further information on www.sedlescombescreen .org

St Michael’s Hospice OPEN GARDENS season continues this Saturday July 12 in St Leonards on Sea when ten gardens will be open from 10.30am until 4pm.Refreshments and cakes will be available throughout the day at St Michaels Hospice, 25 Upper Maze Hill, TN38 0LB. There are only a couple more dates to enjoy this season so do not miss out on this excellent way to enjoy a day out in support of this local charity. For a full list of Open Garden dates and locations in July and garden descriptions, visit the Hospice website stmichaelshospice.com/event-diary or from the booklet available at any of the Hospice shops for a donation

Looking for something to fill your time? If your days are feeling a bit quiet, why not lend a hand in your community? St Michael's Hospice are looking for volunteers to help out in their retail shops across Hastings and Rother. It's a great way to meet new people, stay active, and make a difference. Whether you like sorting donations, chatting with customers, or helping display stock, they'd love to welcome you to the team. No experience needed - just a friendly smile and a bit of spare time! They have got shops in Battle, two in Bexhill on Sea, Hastings, Rye, Sidley and St Leonards on Sea. Every hour you give will go a long way to help the Hospice support people to live well with dying, death and loss. For more information about the role, please visit their website and click on Retail Assistant: stmichaelshospice.com/volunteer

SUNDAY SERVICE at St John the Baptist, Church Hill , Sedlescombe starts at the usual time of 10.30am. After each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector,

John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]Do you play Padel or would like to try ? PADEL PEOPLE are located at Sedlescombe Golf Club. Develop your skills of hitting, ball control and learning the game or to book a court . email [email protected] or you can follow on Face book or Instagram@padelpeoplesedlescombe

Ashley Davey is trying to set up a WALKING FOOTBALL session in Sedlescombe to start on Thursday mornings 10 to 11am at Sedlescombe pavilion . Anyone interested should email [email protected] for further details St John the Baptist Parish Church, Sedlescombe, will be hosting a Harvest Lunch in Sedlescombe Village Hall on Saturday, September 20 from 12.30pm until 4pm. The cost is £15.00 per person payable on the day to include lunch, entertainment and prize draw . One draw ticket included with entry; other draw tickets will be available for purchase in the Hall. Numbers are limited, to add your names to the list now, please call Sheila or Trevor on 01424 870 830 Come and celebrate the Harvest Festival with us. All are Welcome.

CHAIR PILATESon a Tuesday morning, the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

CRAFT CLUB There is a new craft club opened up at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe. If you like sewing, making craft items, patch working or quilting and you have a couple of hours free on Thursdays 10am until midday then why not go along and join like- minded people where you can pick up new tips, learn new projects or you can simply bring along your own projects to work. There will be refreshments available and best of all come and have a chat

LABAN DANCE Fitness “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those who have dropped off stamps . You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

USED INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill. THIS VILLAGE VOICE The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it throughout this year, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.