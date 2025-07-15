Sedlescombe Village Voice

St Michael’s Hospice OPEN GARDENS season continues this Saturday July 19 in Hastings , two gardens are open here, 1 Amherst Road, TN34 1TT and 90 Priory Avenue, TN34 1UL, both with fantastic views across Hastings from 10.30am until 4pm. Refreshments and cakes will be available throughout the day at Amherst Road,

All cakes this season have been supplied once again by Asselton cakes. Thank you to everyone who has enjoyed and also made such lovely comments on this. There is only one more date next Saturday, to enjoy this season so do not miss out on this excellent way to enjoy a day out in support of this local charity. For a full list of Open Garden dates and locations in July and garden descriptions, visit the Hospice website stmichaelshospice.com/event-diary or purchase an Open Gardens 2025 booklet available in our village shop or from any of the Hospice shops for a donation

Looking for something to fill your time? If your days are feeling a bit quiet, why not lend a hand in your community? St Michael's Hospice are looking for volunteers to help out in their retail shops across Hastings and Rother. It's a great way to meet new people, stay active, and make a difference. Whether you like sorting donations, chatting with customers, or helping display stock, they'd love to welcome you to the team. No experience needed - just a friendly smile and a bit of spare time!They've got shops in Battle, two in Bexhill on Sea, Hastings, Rye, Sidley and St Leonards on Sea. Every hour you give will go a long way to help the Hospice support people to live well with dying, death and loss. For more information about the role, please visit their website and click on Retail Assistant: stmichaelshospice.com/volunteer

COFFEE MORNING The Chapel on the Hill will be opening their doors every fourth Tuesday each month to host coffee mornings. Their next one will be held on Tuesday July 22 from 10am to midday where coffee and tea will be served along with homemade cake as well as a place to come and have a good chat. Everyone is welcome to attend. If anyone requires transport please contact Andrea on 01424 871625.

SUNDAY SERVICE at St John the Baptist, Church Hill , Sedlescombe starts at the usual time of 10.30am. After each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]Do you play Padel or would like to try ?

PADEL PEOPLE are located at Sedlescombe Golf Club. Develop your skills of hitting, ball control and learning the game or to book a court . email [email protected] or you can follow on Face book or Instagram@padelpeoplesedlescombe

Ashley Davey is trying to set up a WALKING FOOTBALL session in Sedlescombe to start on Thursday mornings 10 to 11am at Sedlescombe pavilion . Anyone interested should email me at [email protected]

St John the Baptist Parish Church, Sedlescombe, will be hosting a Harvest Lunch in Sedlescombe Village Hall on Saturday, September 20 from 12.30pm until 4pm. The cost is £15.00 per person payable on the day to include lunch, entertainment and prize draw . One draw ticket included with entry; other draw tickets will be available for purchase in the Hall. Numbers are limited, to add your names to the list now, please call Sheila or Trevor on 01424 870 830 Come and celebrate the Harvest Festival with us. All are Welcome.

Friends of Sedlescombe Parish Church Heritage Trust . Are you a Friend of Sedlescombe church? This is a charitable trust established by the late Beryl Lucey who lived in Asselton House from 1947-2000, she was very interested in the history of the village and wrote the book “Twenty centuries of Sedlescombe.” The Trust was set up to assist in the maintenance and restoration of our beautiful 13th century parish church and churchyard. Anyone in the community is welcome to join for the nominal fee of £5, plus £2.50 for each additional member at the same address. There is no emphasis on faith, just the desire to see this important village building preserved and maintained. Fundraising and social events are held through the year which can include members only events, along with open to all, live music, dances, quizzes. Thank you to those who are in the process of renewing their membership and support, if you would like further details and /or a membership form please contact the membership secretary Pauline Williams on 07808704342

The Friends of Sedlescombe church will be holding a Jumble sale at Sedlescombe village hall on Saturday November 8, from 11am if you are clearing out wardrobes, cupboards and bric a brac please think of us as a donation point later in the year month . We will be accepting donations at the hall from 9am on the morning of the sale but if you should need a collection prior to the date or unable to deliver, we will be providing a pick up service nearer the event.

CHAIR PILATESon a Tuesday morning,the class runs from 9am until 9.45am every Tuesday Morning in Sedlescombe village hall. Friendly & Fun group. Lots of Laughter, mixed abilities, male & female, working on Flexibility, Strength, Balance, Posture, Low impact Cardio. Some Resistance Band work, Hand Weights. Your Choice with or without apparatus, sitting or standing. Qualified & Insured. GP Referral. To book:, call Angela 01797 260396 email [email protected]

CRAFT CLUB There is a new craft club opened up at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe. If you like sewing, making craft items, patch working or quilting and you have a couple of hours free on Thursdays 10am until midday then why not go along and join like- minded people where you can pick up new tips, learn new projects or you can simply bring along your own projects to work. There will be refreshments available and best of all come and have a chat

LABAN DANCE Fitness “Choreographed Movements Through to Dance 50 + but All Adult Ages welcome from 10am until 11am in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Every Tuesday morning. Fun, Friendly Group. Angela 01797 260396 [email protected] Experienced Registered Teacher. Insured.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year. You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

USED INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill.

VILLAGE VOICE SERVICE The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.