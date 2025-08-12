Sedlescombe Village Voice

Sedlescombe Screen . The next film is “Big Fish” starring Helena Bonham Carter, Marion Cotillard, Billy Crudup, Albert Finney, Robert Guillaume,Ewan McGregor, hailey Anne Nelson on Wednesday, August 20 at the usual time 7pm for 7.30pm start.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On screening evenings there is an excellent bar with snack facilities to ensure you have an enjoyable night out which all adds to the experience. No booking required. Entry is £6, payable on the door, cash or card payments accepted. The hall is very spacious, ensuring plenty of room and supports an air extraction system plus plenty of free parking

Support your local Sedlescombe Screen for a great night out ! Further information on www.sedlescombescreen .org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUNDAY SERVICE at St John the Baptist, Church Hill , Sedlescombe starts at the usual time of 10.30am. After each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

Your World

Sedlescombe and District Garden Society Autumn Show is due to take place on Saturday, September 6. This is a family event where the whole family can take part and show off their talents through the many varied categories within the flower and vegetables classes as well as baking and handicrafts. There is also a special section for families with children to have fun together and make a gorgeous guy. Entries are open to members and non members and all of the categories and show rules along with entry forms can be found on our website www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk. just click on the events tab then click on the Autumn Show and click on download schedule at the bottom of the page.

As part of the Chapel's 145th anniversary, The Chapel on the Hill, Sedlescombe will be hosting an afternoon tea on Saturday, September 13 at 2pm. The cost for the afternoon is £7.50 which you can pay on the door by cash or card and it will include a ticket where you could win a prize. There will be lots of cake and other delicious food to eat. Everyone is welcome to attend. Could you please contact Andrea on 01424 871 625 or leave a message to confirm numbers along with any dietary requirements. Transport will also be available on the day to and from the Chapel .

St John the Baptist Parish Church, Sedlescombe, will be hosting a Harvest Lunch in Sedlescombe Village Hall on Saturday, September 20 from 12.30pm until 4pm. The cost is £15.00 per person payable on the day to include lunch, entertainment and prize draw . One draw ticket included with entry; other draw tickets will be available for purchase in the Hall. Numbers are limited, to add your names to the list now, please call Sheila or Trevor on 01424 870 830 Come and celebrate the Harvest Festival with us. All are Welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends of Sedlescombe Parish Church Heritage Trust . Are you a Friend of Sedlescombe church? This is a charitable trust established by the late Beryl Lucey who lived in Asselton House from 1947-2000, she was very interested in the history of the village and wrote the book “Twenty centuries of Sedlescombe.”

The Trust was set up to assist in the maintenance and restoration of our beautiful 13th century parish church and churchyard. Anyone in the community is welcome to join for the nominal fee of £5, plus £2.50 for each additional member at the same address. There is no emphasis on faith, just the desire to see this important village building preserved and maintained. Fundraising and social events are held through the year which can include members only events, along with open to all, live music, dances, quizzes. Thank you to those who are in the process of renewing their membership and support, if you would like further details and /or a membership form please contact the membership secretary Pauline Williams on 07808704342

The Friends of Sedlescombe church will be holding a Jumble sale at Sedlescombe village hall on Saturday, November 8, from 11am if you are clearing out wardrobes, cupboards and bric a brac please think of us as a donation point later in the year month . We will be accepting donations at the hall from 9am on the morning of the sale but if you should need a collection prior to the date or unable to deliver, we will be providing a pick up service nearer the event.

CRAFT CLUB There is a craft club opened up at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe. If you like sewing, making craft items, patch working or quilting and you have a couple of hours free on Thursdays 10am until midday then why not go along and join like- minded people where you can pick up new tips, learn new projects or you can simply bring along your own projects to work. There will be refreshments available and best of all come and have a chat .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have dropped off stamps . You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

USED INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill.

VILLAGE VOICE SERVICE The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.