Sedlescombe Village Voice

HARVEST THANKSGIVING SERVICE is this Sunday October 5 at St John the Baptist, Church Hill , Sedlescombe starting at the usual time of 10.30am. After each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

CELEBRATING 750 YEARS OF POETRY AND MUSIC at WHATLINGTON CHURCH On Friday October 3 at 7.30pm . As part of the 750 years celebration of the church this year, There will be a relaxed evening of live music and poetry readings from across the 750 years. Charlotte Moore, well known local author and leader of a local poetry group, will present poems from the 13th to the 21st century and Yvonne Underhill, co founder of the Whatlington Singers, will introduce a range of musicians, including some talented youngsters and a small chamber choir, again performing music across the centuries. Entry is free and doors open at 7pm. Parking is at the Village Hall. Please enquire about disabled access. Wine and soft drinks will be served after the performance which is expected to last around 80 mins or so. Cash donations are warmly welcomed towards the cost of the evening and towards the upkeep of this beautiful church. The church is not huge, therefore please reserve your space by emailing John Crouch on [email protected] General enquiries to [email protected] please

Sedlescombe and District Garden Society are holding their yearly Quiz Night on Friday October 17 in Sedlescombe Village Hall which will be starting at 7pm. This is a fun evening which includes a delicious hot supper including a dessert followed by tea and coffee. This is a popular event so please don't delay and email the secretary at [email protected] to book your team, teams are a maximum of six. Everyone is welcome to attend whether you are a member of the Society or not. If you would like to attend but can't get a team together , just contact the secretary and she will arrange for you to be placed within an existing team. You are also welcome to bring along other drinks and snacks to make the evening more enjoyable. There will also be a raffle within the evening so you could also walk away with a fabulous prize. The cost of the evening is just £8 pounds for SDGS members and £10 for non members Friends of Sedlescombe Parish Church Heritage Trust . Are you a Friend of Sedlescombe church? This is a charitable trust established by the late Beryl Lucey who lived in Asselton House from 1947-2000, she was very interested in the history of the village and wrote the book “Twenty centuries of Sedlescombe.” The Trust was set up to assist in the maintenance and restoration of our beautiful 13th century parish church and churchyard. Anyone in the community is welcome to join for the nominal fee of £5, plus £2.50 for each additional member at the same address. There is no emphasis on faith, just the desire to see this important village building preserved and maintained. Fundraising and social events are held through the year which can include members only events, along with open to all, live music, dances, quizzes. Thank you to those who are in the process of renewing their membership and support, if you would like further details and /or a membership form please contact the membership secretary Pauline Williams on 07808704342

The Friends of Sedlescombe church will be holding a Jumble sale at Sedlescombe village hall on Saturday November 8, from 11am if you are clearing out wardrobes, cupboards and bric a brac please think of us as a donation point later in the year. We will be accepting donations at the hall from 9am on the morning of the sale but if you should need a collection prior to the date or unable to deliver, we will be providing a pick up service nearer the event.

Community Matters

Sedlescombe Screen . WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 22 The next film is “Pink Floyd Live in Pompeii” a 1972 concert film directed by Adrian Maben at the usual time 7pm for 7.30pm start. On screening evenings there is an excellent bar with snack facilities to ensure you have an enjoyable night out which all adds to the experience. No booking required. Entry is £6, payable on the door, cash or card payments accepted. The hall is very spacious, ensuring plenty of room and supports an air extraction system plus plenty of free parking for all.Support your local Sedlescombe Screen for a great night out ! Further information on www.sedlescombescreen .org

CRAFT CLUB There is a craft club opened up at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe. If you like sewing, making craft items, patch working or quilting and you have a couple of hours free on Thursdays 10am until midday then why not go along and join like- minded people where you can pick up new tips, learn new projects or you can simply bring along your own projects to work. There will be refreshments available and best of all come and have a chat

SEDLESCOMBE WALKING FOOTBALL is up and walking every Thursday morning from 10am to 11am under the SRFC banner at Oakland Park. At present play is on grass. Walking football is a very popular game amongst older players , men over 60 and ladies over 40. It is a non contact sport, of between 5 x5 or 6x6. Mixed teams are the norm but there are single sex teams . It is a very social game with tea and coffee after the game and plenty of chat. There may be a weekend session on a Saturday in the offing at the same time but this is not confirmed as yert . For more details please contact Ash Davey on 07504407799 USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and to you who have dropped off stamps this year. You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

USED INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill.

VILLAGE VOICE SERVICE The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.

