Sedlescombe Village Voice

TONIGHT Sedlescombe and District Garden Society are holding their yearly Quiz Night on Friday October 17 in Sedlescombe Village Hall which will be starting at 7pm. This is a fun evening which includes a delicious hot supper including a dessert followed by tea and coffee.

THIS WEEKEND October 18 and October 19 Scalands Art Group Exhibition at Art Group Exhibition between 1pm and 5pm in St Mary Magdalene Church , Whatlington TN33 0ND as part of their 750 celebrations. There will also be a "Drop-in Art Workshop" at the church for over 5's on this Saturday between 10am and 12pm. If you have a child or children who would like to take part, please take them along. If you can let them know in advance, that would help, but is not essential. PHONE John on 07788 416903

SUNDAY SERVICEOctober 19 at St John the Baptist, Church Hill , Sedlescombe starting at the usual time of 10.30am. After each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

Screen . WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 22 The next film is “Pink Floyd Live in Pompeii” a 1972 concert film directed by Adrian Maben at the usual time 7pm for 7.30pm start. On screening evenings there is an excellent bar with snack facilities to ensure you have an enjoyable night out which all adds to the experience. No booking required. Entry is £6, payable on the door, cash or card payments accepted. The hall is very spacious, ensuring plenty of room and supports an air extraction system plus plenty of free parking for all.Support your local Sedlescombe Screen for a great night out ! Further information on www.sedlescombescreen .org

Upcoming Village Event

The Friends of Sedlescombe church are holding a Jumble sale at Sedlescombe village hall on Saturday November 8, from 11am if you are clearing out wardrobes, cupboards and bric a brac please think of us as a donation point later in the year. We will be accepting donations at the hall from 9am on the morning of the sale but if you should need a collection prior to the date or unable to deliver, please call 07768846800 to arrange a convenient time USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year.

You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you USED INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill.

VILLAGE VOICE SERVICE The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.