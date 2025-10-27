Sedlescombe Village Voice

Sedlescombe Creatives will be hosting an Art and Makers Fair on Friday October 31 from 5pm until 8pm , go along for a glass of wine whilst you browse the highly skilled creative pieces available for purchase . The following day, Saturday November 1, the fair will be open longer , all day from 10am to 4pm at Sedlescombe Village hall. Asselton Cakes and Preserves will be providing a Tea room through the day, including light savoury lunches. The event will be supporting St Michaels Hospice, Hastings and Rother, by donation and raffle

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SUNDAY FAMILY SERVICE on November 2 at St John the Baptist, Church Hill , Sedlescombe starting at the usual time of 10.30am. After each Sunday Service, and each Wednesday from 10am, Sedlescombe church remains open for private prayer or your quiet contemplation until 4pm. Anyone who may wish to contact our Rector, John Hawkins, may get in touch by phoning 07974 028275. Further information in connection with church services and activities can be located on www.achurchnearyou.com/church/5129/ or e-mail to [email protected]

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET is on Thursday November 6 from 10am to 11.30am in Sedlescombe village hall. Now the darker evenings are upon us , time to stock up on readingand jigsaws , both will be on offer along with the usual stalls . A warm welcome will be on hand with all the usual goods available . There is no entry charge , just go along and enjoy coffee or tea with scones or biscuits meeting up with old friends and making new ones . For any further information please call 01424 870808

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friends of Sedlescombe church are holding a Jumble sale at Sedlescombe village hall on Saturday November 8, from 11am if you are clearing out wardrobes, cupboards and bric a brac please think of us as a donation point next month . This is the ultimate form of recycling , your unwanted goods become someone else’s wanted goods. We will be accepting donations at the hall from 9am on the morning of the sale but if you should need a collection prior to the date or unable to deliver, please call 07768846800 or 01424870344 to arrange a convenient time

THIS WEEKEND

Friends of Sedlescombe Parish Church Heritage Trust . The AGM will be at Asselton House , The Green on Wednesday November 12 at 4.30pm , the gathering will include afternoon tea . All members are invited to attend if you would like to become a member and join us, please read on. Are you a Friend of Sedlescombe church? This is a charitable trust established by the late Beryl Lucey who lived in Asselton House from 1947-2000, she was very interested in the history of the village and wrote the book “Twenty centuries of Sedlescombe.” The Trust was set up to assist in the maintenance and restoration of our beautiful 13th century parish church and churchyard. Anyone in the community is welcome to join for the nominal fee of £5, plus £2.50 for each additional member at the same address. There is no emphasis on faith, just the desire to see this important village building preserved and maintained. Fundraising and social events are held through the year which can include members only events, along with open to all, live music, dances, quizzes. please contact the membership secretary Pauline Williams on 07808704342

CRAFT CLUB There is a craft club opened up at the Chapel on the Hill in Sedlescombe. If you like sewing, making craft items, patch working or quilting and you have a couple of hours free on Thursdays 10am until midday then why not go along and join like- minded people where you can pick up new tips, learn new projects or you can simply bring along your own projects to work. There will be refreshments available and best of all come and have a chat

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year. You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

USED INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill.

VILLAGE VOICE SERVICE The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning. Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.