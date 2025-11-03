Sedlescombe Village Voice

Community Matters

The Friends of Sedlescombe church are holding a Jumble sale at Sedlescombe village hall THIS Saturday November 8, from 11am if you are clearing out wardrobes, cupboards and bric a brac please think of us as a donation point next month . this is the ultimate form of recycling , your unwanted goods become someone else’s wanted

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We will be accepting donations at the hall from 9am on the morning of the sale but if you should need a collection prior to the date or unable to deliver, please call 07768846800 to arrange a convenient time

Friends of Sedlescombe Parish Church Heritage Trust. The AGM will be at Asselton House, The Green on this Wednesday, November 12 at 4.30pm. The gathering will include afternoon tea . All members are invited to attend. If you would like to become a member and join us, please read on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you a Friend of Sedlescombe church? This is a charitable trust established by the late Beryl Lucey who lived in Asselton House from 1947-2000, she was very interested in the history of the village and wrote the book “Twenty centuries of Sedlescombe". The Trust was set up to assist in the maintenance and restoration of our beautiful 13th century parish church and churchyard.

Anyone in the community is welcome to join for the nominal fee of £5, plus £2.50 for each additional member at the same address. There is no emphasis on faith, just the desire to see this important village building preserved and maintained. Fundraising and social events are held through the year which can include members only events, along with open to all, live music, dances, quizzes. please contact the membership secretary Pauline Williams on 07808704342

Sedlescombe and District Garden Society will be having a talk on All Things Sloe Gin and Chocolate by Katherine Hook on Tuesday, November 18 at 7pm in Sedlescombe Village Hall. Katherine had a vision of combining two wonderful versatile ingredients, Sloe Gin and Chocolate to make an end product being a deeply rich Belgian Chocolate which won the 2013 award winning Taste of Kent, so why not go along and enjoy the evening.

There will be a chance to sample some of the product as well as being able to purchase some wonderful gifts for maybe Christmas presents. Entrance is free for members and just £3 for non-members and following the talk there will be refreshments followed by a raffle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sedlescombe Players are thrilled to announce the forthcoming production of the hit musical “Come from Away” book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Heim. Do not miss this heart-warming, multi award-winning and totally unique show based on a remarkable and true story.

Everyone knows about ‘9-11’ but few know that when the United States closed its airspace, 38 planes carrying nearly 7000 passengers from around the world were unexpectedly diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, nearly doubling the population overnight. The show follows both the stranded ‘Come from Aways’ and the townspeople who opened their homes, schools and hearts to care for them.

The musical celebrates human kindness, resilience and community spirit in the face of tragedy and gives hope in today’s unsettled world. Dates for the show in Sedlescombe Village Hall are Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 February 2026 at 7.45pm, seated at tables of 10, tickets £18.50 each; Saturday 28 February at 2.30pm in rows of seats, tickets £17 each; Tickets available from 9am on Sunday, November 9 via the website www.sedlescombeplayers.co.uk or Box Office on 01424 718059 The show lasts for 90 minutes with no interval. Bar open from 6.45pm and 1.30pm on Saturday. Not to be missed.

USED POSTAGE STAMPS. Thank you for your support of this scheme in aid of RNIB and those wo have started to drop off stamps since the new year. You have invited to donate used postage stamps ideally with one centimetre of paper around, please drop off here at Asselton House, the Green, on the doorstep or in the red postbox. Thank you

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

USED INK CARTRIDGES Do you ever have used ink cartridges that end up in your bin, here is a scheme that can put them to good use .Visit Recycle4charity.co.uk for further details, a list of wanted cartridges and instruction or you are welcome to drop off to me here at Asselton House, please use red postbox or leave on doorstep and I will send on altogether to benefit Mary Hare school for the Deaf. Thank you for the those dropped off to me keeping them out of landfill.

VILLAGE VOICE SERVICE The Bexhill and Battle Observer provides this village voice service free of charge and hope you will take full advantage of it in 2025, you are welcome to write pieces about your clubs, their history or your interests and any events that you are planning.

Please contact me with your info. by email at [email protected] or by calling 01424 870344.