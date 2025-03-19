SEEDSCAPES: Wakehurst's new summer arts programme to celebrate 25 years of the Millennium Seed Bank

This summer, Wakehurst, Kew’s wild botanic garden in Sussex, will present Seedscapes, an immersive arts programme celebrating the pioneering seed science that happens at the Millennium Seed Bank (MSB) at Wakehurst, now in its 25th year. Seedscapes will transform Wakehurst’s landscapes with installations by six artists, who have created art to explore the world of seeds and the vital role they play in our lives.

-Six international artists to create seed-inspired bespoke artworks at Wakehurst, Kew’s wild botanic garden in Sussex from 4th July - 14th September 2025

-Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank, now entering its 25thyear, is the inspiration behind Seedscapes. The Millennium Seed Bank is the largest, most diverse wild plant species genetic resource in the world

-Artworks include ceramic sculptures, soundscapes, large-scale installations and augmented reality, all targeted to inspire and inform visitors on the incredible world of seeds

A CGI rendering of Cristina Ochoa's planned seed works at Wakehurst. She has called his her "cosmic seed basket"

Featuring new, bespoke commissioned artwork from both local and international artists that feature ceramic sculptures, woven materials, soundscapes and augmented reality art, Seedscapes will take visitors on a multi-sensory journey will highlight global seed conservation, biodiversity and resilience. The artists working with Wakehurst are Brighton-based Adam Ceramic, Kristina Pulejkova, Cristina Ochoa from Mexico, Shiraaz Ali, Australian James Tapscott, and Ed Carter. Kew Scientists have worked with the artists directly as consultants to bring the science to life.

2025 marks 25 years of Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank, its global partnerships and the world leading seed science that takes place in Wakehurst every day. From its humble beginnings in the Wakehurst Mansion chapel, to the building of the current Seed Bank in 2000, over 2.5 billion seeds from more than 40,000 wild plant species have been banked at the MSB, and Kew Scientists are using the collections for restoration, to help local communities, and to secure the future health of the planet. The Millennium Seed Bank works with over 275 partners in nearly 100 countries and territories globally to share best seed practice worldwide.

On being inspired by the world of the Millennium Seed Bank, Adam Ceramic said: “My sculptures will allow visitors to discover the seeds in the Wakehurst landscape, inviting them to go on their own seed adventure—just like the scientists who collected the seeds for the MSB. I want to highlight that the MSB is a global partnership and emphasise the urgency of seed conservation”.

Composer Ed Carter, whose soundscape work will be featured in Coates Wood amid Wakehurst’s National Collection of Nothofagus (southern beech) trees, said “the Wakehurst landscape was central to the development of the piece. The location is surrounded by an arc of Chilean Nothofagus trees, with views of stunning Monkey Puzzle trees - the national tree of Chile. The Wakehurst landscape is a fundamental part of the narrative.”

Kew's Millennium Seed Bank at Wakehurt, West Sussex. It's the largest wild plant seed bank in the world.

Wakehurst Ambassador Cate Blanchett said of the Millennium Seed Bank: ’I find the work done here to be utterly inspiring, and a genuine insurance policy against extinction of wild flora and fauna. The Millennium Seed Bank is a beacon of hope and international cooperation at a time when we’ve never needed it more.”

Director of Wakehurst, Susan Raikes, said: “Seedscapes is an exciting opportunity to experience the world of seeds through a new lens. It will make the incredible science happening every day at the Millennium Seed Bank and through Nature Unlocked– where scientists use Wakehurst’s landscapes as a living laboratory - accessible to visitors of all ages. Seedscapes will transform our landscapes with powerful, immersive artworks that tell the vital stories of seeds.”

Artists and Installations

-Brighton-based Adam Ceramic will create over 500 handcrafted clay seed sculptures, representing species banked in the MSB and found in Wakehurst’s landscape, including the pre-historic Wollemi Pine.

A CGI image of a seed sculpture that doubles as a pollinator hotel, by artist Kristina Pulejkova. Visitors can use augemented reality to learn more about seeds and the role they play in supporting pollinators. The sculptures will be functional bee hotels, and used by Kew scientists.

-Kristina Pulejkova is creating wooden seed sculptures that double as pollinator hotels, inspired by the trees that Wakehurst research has proven to be most popular with bees and other pollinators in the gardens. Developed in collaboration with Kew’s Nature Unlocked programme, these interactive sculptures will support ongoing scientific research, which visitors can learn more about through Augmented Reality embedded in the structures.

-Ed Carter ,an Ivor Novello-nominated composer, has produced a musical composition inspired by recalcitrant seeds from Chile. Using MSB data as a compositional tool, the piece will reflect the survival journey of these seeds through traditional Chilean instruments.

-Mexican-Colombian artist Cristina Ochoa will construct a giant replica of the Erythrina Americana seed, inviting visitors to sit inside the sculpture and reflect on the cultural and ecological significance of seeds.

-Australian artist James Tapscott will create an immersive installation inspired by the Silver Birch (Betula) seed, using light, shadow, and space to symbolise the seed’s journey.

Adam Ceramic with his handmade clay seed sculptures. He will hand make over 500 clay seed creations for Seedscapes, with each piece linking the seed to the conservation work that happens at the Millennium Seed Bank at Wakehurst, Kew's wild botanic garden in Sussex.

-Shiraaz Ali will transform the Millennium Seed Bank’s exterior with vibrant artwork that will bring the pioneering science and global partnerships of the past 25 years to life outside the building.

Seedscapesruns from4 July – 14 September 2025at Wakehurst and access to the all the art installations is included in your ticket and entry to the gardens.

More about the artists:

Adam Ceramic was a finalist on Channel 4’sThe Great Pottery Throw Down, and has created ceramics for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. He was recently named one of Attitude Magazine’s 101 Trailblazers.

Kristina Pulejkova is a visual artist based in London, who marries immersive storytelling and technology to bridge the relationship between humans and nature. Pulejkova visited the MSB in 2013 whilst studying and was inspired by the many ways the MSB is preserving the future of plants.

Ed Carter is a UK-based Ivor Novello nominated composer, sound artist, and interdisciplinary practitioner. He creates works that encourages audiences to explore contemporary social themes that are related their environment.

Cristina Ochoa is a Mexican-Colombian multidisciplinary artist who became inspired by the world of seeds and botany after working on an art project with the Quindio University of Colombia where students buried seeds underground.

James Tapscott is a contemporary land artist based in Australia, primarily working outdoors and in remote locations. Tapscott’s work is always bespoke to its location: “The site determines the idea, the idea then determines the materials and methodology.”

Shiraaz Ali is an architecture graduate and a public realm artist who prioritises sustainability and brings an eco-centric focus to his work. Ali’s biggest inspiration is nature, and he says: “Through my artwork and architectural practice I aim to respect, enhance and pay gratitude to our environment”.