Seeking new councillors to champion positive changes in Arundel community
The combined team of councillors and officers based at the historic Arundel Town Hall have one overriding goal:
"To work closely and creatively, with the community and with all its stakeholders, to make Arundel a thriving place to live and work and a great place to visit."
Arundel Town Council's four year strategic planhighlights the many initiatives and projects the Council is working on with community organisations across the town.
These range from sustainability and the environment, to the neighbourhood plan and traffic and access, to events and the economy, as well as the health and well-being of the town's residents of all ages.
Why not apply to be an Arundel Town Council Councillor and make a difference in your local community? Candidates must have lived or worked in Arundel for a minimum of one year.
Expressions of interest including a CV and a reason you wish to become a councillor should be sent to [email protected] by midday Monday, June 17.
You can read the Council's Four Year Strategic Plan and about some of the many and varied projects by visiting their website at www.arundeltowncouncil.gov.uk