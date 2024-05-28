Seeking new councillors to champion positive changes in Arundel community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have you ever thought about standing to be a Town Councillor? Arundel Town Council are seeking the co-option of two councillors to the team to help protect and enhance all the things that make Arundel special.

The combined team of councillors and officers based at the historic Arundel Town Hall have one overriding goal:

"To work closely and creatively, with the community and with all its stakeholders, to make Arundel a thriving place to live and work and a great place to visit."

Arundel Town Council's four year strategic planhighlights the many initiatives and projects the Council is working on with community organisations across the town.

These range from sustainability and the environment, to the neighbourhood plan and traffic and access, to events and the economy, as well as the health and well-being of the town's residents of all ages.

Why not apply to be an Arundel Town Council Councillor and make a difference in your local community? Candidates must have lived or worked in Arundel for a minimum of one year.

Expressions of interest including a CV and a reason you wish to become a councillor should be sent to [email protected] by midday Monday, June 17.