Self-service dog wash unit opens at Cowdray offering four-legged friends a first class clean

Pristine Paws is proud to announce the opening of its newest self-service dog wash unit at the prestigious Cowdray Estate, offering four-legged friends a first-class clean in one of West Sussex’s most iconic countryside settings.

To celebrate the launch, the Pristine Paws team will be on site on Saturday, August 23, showing how to use the machine and offering four-legged visitors a free wash and dry between 10am and 2pm. This is a perfect opportunity to see how the wash unit works while also giving your favourite four-legged friend a great start to a Bank Holiday weekend.

Situated right by the Cowdray Farm Shop and Café, the new Pristine Paws DIY Dog Wash and Dry unit provides a quick, easy and mess-free way to wash your dog after a muddy walk. The Farm Shop is close to Cowdray’s world-renowned polo fields with an easy walking track to Cowdray Ruins, an impressive former Tudor mansion set in beautiful surroundings close to Midhurst.

The wash station is suitable for dogs of all shapes and sizes, and after a picturesque country walk, owners can take their clean and exercised dog for a coffee or bite to eat at the Farm Shop where dogs are welcome on the substantial terrace.

"We're absolutely delighted to bring Pristine Paws to Cowdray," said Dave Smith, owner of Pristine Paws.

"It’s a truly special place, renowned for its heritage, countryside and of course, we share a love of dogs! We’re confident that with this new addition, every dog will now trot away from Cowdray looking like a champion!"

Whether you're staying at one of the Estate’s luxury holiday cottages, enjoying lunch at the award-winning café or browsing the Farm Shop for local produce and gifts, the Pristine Paws DIY Dog Wash and Dry makes it easy to give your dog a good wash down on the go.

The station is open seven days a week with no appointment needed. There is contactless payments, a range of spa-quality treatments and a blow-dry option to leave even the fluffiest customer cuddle-dry.