‘Selfless couple’ are Resident of the Month winners

By Mark Oliver
Contributor
Published 17th Feb 2025, 08:10 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 10:20 BST

A ‘selfless couple’ couple have been named joint recipients of the Horsham Resident of the Month award for January.

Holly and Ross Docherty are parents of Max, a little boy diagnosed with Bainbridge-Ropers syndrome, a rare mutation of the ASXL3 gene. This condition causes global developmental delay, hypotonia, and feeding issues.

Max attends weekly sessions at the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, where children under five years with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments are helped to make the best possible start in life.

The specialist team at the charity also gives families the support and skills to continue their child’s development at home.

Left to right: Nigel Winter, partner at DMH Stallard, Holly, Max and Ross.Left to right: Nigel Winter, partner at DMH Stallard, Holly, Max and Ross.
Left to right: Nigel Winter, partner at DMH Stallard, Holly, Max and Ross.

The entire Docherty family, including grandparents, supports Max and are all committed to fundraising for the charity. Their latest efforts include Holly training for the 2025 London Marathon and Ross joining the charity’s Christmas tree recycling campaign.

Organised by the West Sussex County Times and sponsored by Horsham solicitors DMH Stallard, the Resident of the Month Award recognises people in the community for their achievements and contributions to society.

Nigel Winter is a partner in the family team at DMH Stallard and met Holly, Ross and Max this week to present them with a special certificate.

He said: “Holly and Ross are the most selfless couple. They are loving parents to Max and managing to balance the undoubted challenges of raising a child with additional needs, with work and significant support for a wonderful charity. I’m sure Dame Vera Lynn would be very proud of them.”

As part of the award, the family will also enjoy a complimentary meal for two at a local restaurant.

Glenys Creese, CEO of Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity said: “We work with children with a broad range of disabilities from all over Southeast England. Our charity has expanded significantly over the last few years, but we know we can do more.

"With no statutory funding, it’s particularly touching when one of our families, like Holly and Ross, take it upon themselves to help fundraise toward the £600,000 annual cost of running the charity. We are so grateful to them all.”

For anyone who would like to donate and find out more about the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, visit www.dvlcc.org.uk.

To sponsor Holly’s London Marathon run, visit https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/holly-docherty

