Selfless volunteers bring comfort to end-of-life patients in Brighton

“Every moment is unique, a privilege, and an honour.” The words of a volunteer selflessly giving their time to support people dying in hospital in Brighton.

They were speaking at the launch of A Friend In Need, a new volunteer service at the Royal Sussex County Hospital supported by the Friends of Brighton and Hove Hospitals.

The aim is simple, but incredibly impactful: to provide companionship and emotional support to patients and their loved ones at the end of their life.

“We offer a comforting presence and listening ear to those who may be alone or in need of additional support,” said A Friend In Need volunteer coordinator Lou Ikiua.

A Friend in Need launch event

“We can help a devoted daughter take some brief respite in the knowledge someone is sitting with their mother.

“We can laugh with a patient’s family as they reminisce together. Or simply hold the hand of someone who may be fearful, upset or confused.

“Some we visit multiple times, others we see just once. But we always cherish the opportunity to spend some time with them in their final days or hours.”

Lou’s role is funded by the Friends of Brighton and Hove Hospitals. The charity’s chair Chris Rendel said: “We’re delighted to support A Friend In Need and help people in hospital at such a vulnerable time.

“In the first three months, our 13 volunteers visited nearly 100 patients, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Patients and families have expressed profound gratitude for the comfort and companionship provided and said they feel less isolated, less anxious, and more supported.”

A Friend in Need also enriches the lives of its volunteers. 76-year-old Jenny Barnes retired from the Civil Service 20 years ago.

She said: “It’s an immense privilege to spend time with people at the end of their life and it’s been both illuminating and fulfilling. But it’s not about me, it’s about being me, and being there.”

Bobbie Farsides, professor of Clinical and Biomedical Ethics at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, is also a Friend In Need volunteer.

She said: “I was planning my retirement and this initiative just ticked so many boxes for me as I’ve had an interest in palliative care for all my career, but in education, teaching and research.

“So I started in the hospital with some trepidation, but it’s actually made me feel so good about the quality-of-care people receive and the way in which staff support one another to provide wonderful end-of-life care for patients at the hospital.”

Consultant in palliative care, Dr Ollie Minton, thanked all the volunteers for their huge contribution to the hospital’s palliative care service.

He said: “At the end of someone’s life, we have one chance to get it right and our volunteers help us do that by providing invaluable emotional support, comfort and dignity to our patients.

“Nearly half of us die in hospital, and sadly many people do not have family or friends who can be with them. Our volunteers provide invaluable companionship to people when they need it most.”

Chair of University Hospitals Sussex and former nurse, Philippa Slinger, agreed, adding: “The Friend in Need programme is the best volunteer project I have ever come across. It’s ethos that no one should die alone is truly inspirational.

“Today I have been inspired by the astonishing selflessness of the volunteers who make this wonderful initiative possible.

“I take my hat off to everyone involved and wish to thank and commend The Friends of Brighton and Hove Hospitals for making this all possible.”

If you are interested in finding out more or becoming A Friend in Need volunteer, email [email protected]. Thank you.