Selsey gardens are looking beautiful!
Explore more than 20 private and community gardens in Selsey. Experience live entertainment, browse plant sales and enjoy refreshments in many of the gardens.
Park for free at The Academy in School Lane, next to The Hidden Garden PO20 9EH, and start your tour here.
The Selsey Shuttle Bus is running a Hop-on Hop-off service starting at The Hidden Garden and taking in most of the gardens with several pick-up/drop off points for a donation of £3.
Admission by Programme £5 per person, accompanied under 16s free.
Programmes are available now from The Hidden Garden, behind the Library in School Lane; Village Flowers, Country Gardens, and Flowers by Sue Bellamy on the High Street; and T&T Fruits, East Beach shops, Selsey.
On the day programmes will be available from The Hidden Garden; outside Highhouse Insurance, 101 High Street; and Thrive on Ellis Square, Selsey.
Proceeds go to Selsey Community First Responders (SCFR), Selsey Community Care and many other local charities. Last year’s event was a huge success raising an impressive £8,500 with £5,000 going to the SCFR.
Contact the organisers
Phone: 07815 790770
Email: [email protected]