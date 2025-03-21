Seniors putting the world to rights: Bognor Regis u3a club members enjoy a debate

For many older people the world is a scary place right now, but for the members of Bognor Regis u3a’s ‘Current Affairs Group’ it offers some exciting topics for debate. This newly formed discussion group use their years of life experience to take the ‘sting’ out of living in today’s chaotic world.

It’s not just the enormous issues, like the Ukraine War and Gaza, threatening world peace and stability that they focus on. The group also enthusiastically debates contentious subjects such as our disastrous national legacy left by the Covid lockdowns. These seniors acknowledge that the lives of some of their contemporaries were saved by the Covid vaccinations. However, they are also eager to praise the younger members of Society for the heavy price paid in order to achieve that goal. They are grateful to those youngsters, many of whom are contemporaries of their children and grandchildren who still suffer the long-term effects of enforced isolation as well as the side effects of the vaccines on youthful immune systems.

In spite of the constant thread of uncertainty running through their discussions the group is keen to take a balanced view of life. After all many of them have lived through the Cold War threat, Falklands War and economic crashes and survived to tell the tale.

Their message to each other and to the younger generation is one of quiet optimism. No matter how many evil protagonists there are in the world there is always a nugget of hope and humour to be found. The group often finds the absurdity of some world leader’s actions mildly amusing. Curiosity about life and all it entails is the lifeblood of this group. Don’t we all love putting the world to rights over a nice cuppa.

The next Current Affairs group meets on Thursday 17th April at The Willowhale Community Centre, Bognor Regis at 10.30am. All are welcome including non-members for a trial session.

For more information see our web site https://bognorregis.u3asite.uk/'. This is just one of the many groups available to our members