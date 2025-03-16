Senlac St Leonard's Rotary Club makes donation to hospice

By Bryan Hunter
Contributor
Published 16th Mar 2025, 09:47 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 09:36 BST
Presentations of a £2.000.00 Cheque to St Michaels Hospice.

On Thursday 13th March, the Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards were pleased to present St Michael's Hospice with a donation of £2,000 from the proceeds of the 2024 Cycle Challenge.

You could help support the Hospice, Hastings Lifeboat and other local charities and good causes by taking part in this year's Cycle Challenge which takes place on 27 April.

For full details see senlacstleonardsrotary.org

