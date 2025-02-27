Senlac & St Leonard's Rotary Club members hold Frugal Dinner

On Wednesday 26th February Senlac & St Leonard's Rotary Club held a Frugal Supper at Pelham Hotel at Bexhill on Sea.

This event helps remind us of how little other people have to eat, and the monies made from this event gets spent helping other people.

Attending this event was our District Governor Brian Dunn and the Assistant Governor Graham Foster. Later in the evening Brian Dunn gave a talk on the Rotary Foundation and the how some of the projects are going.

