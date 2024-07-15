Sentimental wartime painting presented to local veterans

By Imogen Sleep
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:34 BST
On Thursday, June 27, a group of RAF veterans from Storrington visited Sage House, Tangmere, and were presented with a painting of a Lancaster Bomber aircraft for their residential home.

The picture was painted by S/Ldr GE Pratt DFC and shows the aircraft in full flight in its Wartime livery.

Sage House volunteer and artist David Shannon explained how local resident Abi Spurgeon discovered the nostalgic painting in a distressed condition in a Chichester charity shop.

The painting was cleaned, restored and reframed before the presentation.

The painting was presented to veterans at Sage House in Tangmere.The painting was presented to veterans at Sage House in Tangmere.
This special gift now lives on the wall of a local residential home, where residents can reminisce and enjoy the evocative piece.

Sage House is a dementia hub in Tangmere run by the charity Dementia Support. The hub offers many local dementia services under one roof including an advice service, support groups, a community café, day care and activities.

Daisy’s, a warm and welcoming café open to the public, hosts a monthly Ex-Services Support Group, where veterans can drop in and share their stories and experiences. You can find out more at dementiasupport.org.uk/support-groups.

