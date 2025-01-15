Separating parents can avoid courtroom conflict as Family Mediation Week kicks off in Mid Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents living in Mid Sussex who have decided to separate or divorce in 2025 are being urged to find out how to avoid courtroom confrontation to settle money and parenting arrangements, with the launch of Family Mediation Week, 27 – 31 January.

January usually sees a rise in the number of parents deciding to live apart as the various pressures that go hand-in-hand with the Christmas period act as a final straw for relationships.

Richard Adams, Associate Director, Family Mediator & Collaborative Lawyer of Tisshaws Family Law Solicitors, which serves Mid Sussex explains that Family Mediation Week is designed to raise awareness of the benefits of family mediation, a process that can help ex-partners agree what works for them, whilst avoiding the court process with all the stress, delay and cost it can bring.

He says: “Many parents emerge from the festive period feeling defeated by the pressures on relationships and finances that have been highlighted during the holiday period.

Mediation can help divorcing couples reach agreements on children and finances

“Here in Mid Sussex we find parents in this position simply don’t know which way to turn. Their life-changing decision to separate brings with it so many tough questions:

· Who lives where?

· Where will the children live, and how will we make sure we each spend time with them?

· How will we sort money?

· What about debts and pensions?

· And even the family dog?

Fellow Family Mediator & Associate Solicitor, Hana Khodabocus explains, “Family Mediation Week shines a helpful spotlight on these tricky issues, offering separating parents information about their options as they look to make arrangements for parenting, property and finance.”

“Family mediation is a process where an independent, professionally trained mediator helps you work these things out, enabling you to avoid courtroom confrontation,” adds Lidia Farrell, the firm’s third Family Mediator. “Professional mediators help empower you to create long-term solutions for your particular circumstances, rather than leaving it to a court to make decisions for your family.”

