September demonstration for East Sussex Arts Club members
Joe gave us lots of tips & techniques on how to achieve his vibrant spring foliage (phthalo green & lemon yellow) on Arches or Fabriano paper.
He uses sable brushes and ensures large puddles of fairly concentrated colours are made and coloured matched before starting. It was fascinating to see how Joe created the illusion of reflections in water.
Members had different degrees of experience with watercolour, but everyone was please with the results they achieved.
Joe gave a short and encouraging critique of each of the entries to the month’s competition, which was won by Robin Gray.
The Club’s next meeting, on October 11th, is a demonstration of skies in oils by Terry Hobbs.
For details, contact [email protected] or [email protected] .