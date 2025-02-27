Serial cold-water swimmers complete 12 winter dips for The Cinnamon Trust

Astrid Gilmartin and Bex Townley have taken on the ultimate winter challenge, plunging into freezing waters twice a month since October 2024 to raise funds and awareness for The Cinnamon Trust, the only national charity dedicated to supporting older and terminally ill pet owners and their companions.

The pair set a goal of 12 winter swims, embracing water temperatures ranging from a brisk 13°C down to a bone-chilling 2°C. With their final two swims scheduled for March 2025, Astrid and Bex are on track to complete their inspiring challenge.

Astrid, who works for a supported living organisation helping young adults with learning disabilities, explained the inspiration behind their chilly swims:The people I work with often find it difficult to build relationships with humans, and having a pet in their lives gives them purpose and structure. When Bex introduced me to The Cinnamon Trust, I knew it was the perfect cause to swim in a freezing lake.

Bex Townley, who works for a nationwide training company supporting people living with frailty, has seen firsthand the life-changing impact of strength, resilience, and fall prevention. Her professional experience highlighted the heartbreaking reality many older people face wondering what will happen to their beloved pets if they experience a fall. Bex shared: The Cinnamon Trust offers a vital lifeline, ensuring pets remain cared for and loved. Taking on these winter dips felt like the perfect way to combine my passion for supporting people with my love for animals.

Taking the plunge

Astrid and Bex stress the importance of thorough preparation before each dip. They advise anyone considering cold water swimming to plan carefully, follow safety guidelines, and complete a cold water induction. They also recommend seeking advice from reliable sources to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Beyond fundraising, the challenge has also brought personal rewards. Astrid noted, All charities do important work, but The Cinnamon Trust stands out because it recognises the vital bond between humans and pets. We’re chuffed to be able to do something we enjoy while raising awareness and funds for such a meaningful cause.

With hot Ovaltine as their post-swim treat and layers upon layers of clothing for recovery, the duo is proving that cold water, warm hearts, and a good cause make a powerful combination.

The funds raised will directly support The Cinnamon Trust’s mission of keeping older people and the terminally ill and their pets together, ensuring that the unbreakable bond between pets and their humans remains strong even through challenging times. If you'd like to read more about each of their dips, or share your support, you can find their fundraising page here: donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/winter-dips-for-the-cinnamon-trust