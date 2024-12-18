Set a New Year challenge and get active for animals in Kent and Sussex

Animal lovers in Kent and Sussex looking for a new goal to set themselves for 2025 can sign up now to a range of different fundraising challenges with the RSPCA.

From fun runs to sky dives, bake sales, online streaming challenges, marathons and more - the RSPCA is encouraging anyone and everyone to set themselves an exciting goal for 2025 - helping animals along the way!

Abi Mustard, Events Manager at the RSPCA said: “If you’re looking for an exciting challenge to set yourself for the New Year, look no further!

“We have so many opportunities in the Kent and Sussex area for animal lovers to find a challenge to suit them, from running or trekking to something more adrenaline-pumped like a bungee jump - it’s the perfect time to set yourself a challenge for 2025 and do something amazing for animals at the same time!

The RSPCA events team supports those who raise money for the charity

“Our amazing fundraisers do vital work supporting us in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming or releasing thousands of animals every year. By raising money for the RSPCA, you'll join animal lovers from across the region, and the whole country, determined to stop animal cruelty and neglect.”

Fundraising challenges in and around Kent and Sussex during 2025 include:

Bungee Brighton, May and September 2025

Goodwood Motor Circuit Marathon, 9 Feb 2025

Brighton Marathon, 6 April 2025

South Downs Challenge, 9 August 2025

South Coast Challenge, Eastbourne, 6-7 September 2025

Inflatable 5k Brighton, 18 October 2025

Walk Leybourne

Kent 50 Challenge, 11 October 2025

Abi added: “Together, our voices will be stronger than ever. This is your chance to feel great, get fit, have fun and be creative with Team Animal, so why not request a fundraising pack now?

“You'll receive loads of support from the day you sign up including an RSPCA fundraising pack, packed full of ideas and materials, myself and our committed events team on hand to help with your fundraising, your own RSPCA branded running vest or technical t-shirt for your relevant event (just let us know when your fundraising reaches £50), cheering goodies for your friends and family, and a dedicated events Facebook group to talk to other RSPCA supporters before the event day.”

At this time last year, animal lover Jack McGuinness began planning his RSPCA fundraising challenge. ‘Jack’s 12 in 12’ saw the 32 year old photographer from York complete one full marathon every month across the country raising funds for the RSPCA - despite only taking up running just over a year ago. He recently crossed the finish line of his twelfth and final marathon on 1 December, a whopping 335 days after he began his first of the year back in January, raising almost £1,400 in total for the charity.

For those looking for an evening bigger challenge, the RSPCA is also offering nationals and international challenges including:

National Three Peaks Challenge - June - October 2025Icelandic Lava Challenge 2-6 July 2025, 6-10 August 2025, 3-7 September 2025Sumatra Jungle Challenge - 22-31 March 2025, 6-15 September 2025Ben Nevis at Night - 16-17 August 2025Snowdon at Night - 19-20 July, 4-5 October 2025

By signing up for a fundraising effort, people can help the RSPCA carry out its vital animal welfare work, and help inspire everyone to create a better world for every animal.

Meanwhile, as we approach the festive period, the RSPCA has launched its Join The Christmas Rescue campaign and is calling on the public to support the initiative to ensure rescuers can continue their life-saving work during the busy winter period.

More work about supporting the RSPCA can be found on the charity’s website.