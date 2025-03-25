Seven-month-old battling rare brain tumour sparks fundraising effort
Although her medical care is provided by the NHS, the extra costs surrounding her treatment and care—such as travel, accommodations, specialised support, and future uncertainty—have become challenging for her family. To help give Thea the best possible life, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched by family and friends to raise much-needed funds.
No baby should ever have to go through this suffering, but Thea does it with such strength and always with a smile. They face an uncertain future regarding Thea’s long-term disabilities and care needs. But they try to live in the moment and enjoy each moment with her.
They are deeply grateful for the kindness and support of their colleagues, friends, and community. If you would like to support Thea’s journey, there is a GoFundMe page to help ease the unexpected financial pressures so they can focus on what truly matters; giving her the best possible chance. See https://gofund.me/53b450f6 for more details.