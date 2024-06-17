Seven steps to protect your home or business from flash floods this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's difficult to consider preparing your home or business in the summer to prevent flood risks when you would rather focus on enjoying the season's sunshine. However, taking a few precautions now can save you from the headache of flash flooding.

Leading experts at the Drainage Shop have outlined easy-to-implement, affordable strategies that require minimal investment but can significantly deter flooding from ruining your possessions and making your life difficult.

Regular Maintenance of Gutters and Drains

Regular maintenance of gutters and drains is a must; clean gutters and downpipes frequently to prevent blockages. With only a ladder, gloves, and a gutter scoop or garden trowel, you can keep water flowing smoothly away from your property. Blocked gutters can lead to water seeping into walls and foundations, causing long-term structural damage.

External drains and grates also need to be kept debris-free. A drain rod or pressure washer can quickly clear blockages, ensuring efficient drainage during heavy rains. Regular checks can also help identify potential issues before they become larger problems, saving you money on repairs in the long run.

Installation of Basic Rainwater Harvesting Systems

Identify a location near a downspout that receives significant runoff from the roof and place a rain barrel there. They can be found in garden centres or online at a relatively inexpensive price. This simple and cost-effective method can capture and store rainwater from rooftops, reducing the runoff that leads to flooding due to overwhelmed drainage systems.

Collected rainwater can be used for garden watering, car washing, or flushing toilets, providing an eco-friendly way to conserve and reduce utility bills. The installation is straightforward and can be completed in a few hours.

Permeable Surfaces

Runoff water needs to be slowed and ultimately stopped in its tracks; gravel is a low-cost and easy-to-install option. Sections can be created on driveways or on land leading up to pathways and alternative areas of your business; the materials allow the rainwater to permeate the ground, reducing the runoff. Porous surfaces can also help recharge groundwater levels and reduce burdens on public drainage systems.

Simple Landscaping Adjustments

You can regrade your garden to ensure water flows away from your house. This can often be done with a shovel and some effort, making it a very affordable and simple solution. This technique prevents water from pooling near the foundation, reducing the risk of basement flooding.

Additionally, you could dig shallow channels or swales in your garden to direct water to areas where it can soak into the ground; these can be created with minimal tools and materials while enhancing your garden's aesthetic appeal.

Planting Vegetation

Ground cover plants and grass can be planted along the edges of driveways and paths. Vegetation helps to absorb rainwater and reduce the overall runoff from heavy downpours.

Grass seed is inexpensive and easy to apply, similar to other ground cover plants, which can create a rain garden. These gardens can soak up a significant amount of rainwater.

Temporary Barriers

Sandbags are essential for immediate protection from heavy rain and are one of the most common temporary barriers. They are cheap, costing around £1- £2 each and can be compactly stored until needed. Having a supply ready can help you quickly block water from entering your home or business. Sandbags are versatile and protect doorways, windows, and other vulnerable entry points.

Alongside or instead of sandbags, you could consider inflatable barriers or water-filled tubes, which can be quicker to deploy and reusable.

Community Involvement

It's highly unlikely that you will be the only vulnerable resident or business to flash flooding when heavy rainfall occurs; collaborate with neighbours or fellow business owners close to your property to maintain local gutters and drains. A communal effort can ensure a larger area is protected, and the costs and efforts can be distributed.

Local councils and community groups might offer support or resources for these initiatives, making it easier to implement widespread changes. Sharing knowledge and resources can lead to more innovative and effective flood prevention strategies.

A spokesperson for the Drainage Shop explained: "Whether it be for residents' homes, property, and businesses within urban areas, river valleys, coastal regions, areas with steep terrain or historic flood zones such as Somerset, Gloucestershire, Kent and Sussex; flood preparation is necessary not only for safeguarding property but securing peace of mind, too.

"Taking proactive measures now can save communities from devastating losses and ensure we are resilient in the face of nature's unpredictability."