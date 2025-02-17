Seven Sussex hospices join national campaign

Hospice care. It’s easing pain and bringing comfort, cherishing memories and creating new ones. It’s allowing anyone, anywhere, to embrace the life that’s left.

Every year, UK hospices care for 300,000 people and support 60,000 family members, carers and friends, free of charge. However, with NHS and government funding providing on average less than a third of their costs and a national hospice funding crisis, UK hospices are facing unprecedented financial challenges.

That’s why seven local hospices – St Catherine’s Hospice, St Wilfrid’s Hospice (Eastbourne), St Barnabas House, Chestnut Tree House, Martlets, St Michael’s Hospice and St Wilfrid’s (Chichester) have joined together for “This is Hospice Care” a national collaboration between 143 hospices across England, Scotland and Wales, brought together by Hospice UK.

Six of the local hospices taking part provide care for adults, but Chestnut Tree House is a children’s hospice offering vital care and support to children and young people facing life-limiting and life-threatening conditions. The hospice helps children and their families to make the most of their time together, ensuring they can live life to the full and say goodbye in the way that is right for them.

Seven local hospices have joined a national campaign to raise awareness of hospice services and highlight the importance of gifts in Wills in funding hospice care.

The “This is Hospice Care” campaign aims to raise awareness of adult and children’s hospice services, shift public perceptions of hospice care and educate people about the importance of gifts in Wills in providing sustainable income for hospice charities.

Karen Clarke, CEO of St Michael’s Hospice in Hastings said: “We’re thrilled to be a part of this important campaign that highlights the critical work hospices do and the lasting impact that gifts in Wills can have.”

Gifts in Wills are crucial to the survival and growth of hospices across England, Wales and Scotland and on average, gifts left to UK hospices in Wills pay for the care of one in five patients.

Every gift in every Will, no matter how large or small, makes a difference, helping local hospices to reach more people. This is critical considering as many as 90% of people who die in the UK would benefit from palliative care.

Leaving a gift in your Will is a deeply personal way to support your local hospice and show your commitment to protecting hospice care for future generations.

Ian has left a gift in his Will to St Barnabas Hospice in Worthing after they cared for his wife Susan. He shared: “I think of it as my gift to the future. Making a Will and including St Barnabas in it has brought me real peace of mind. It’s wonderful to know that my support will still be making a difference, even when I’m not here to see it.”

George and his partner Paul have each included a gift in their Will to St Catherine’s Hospice in Pease Pottage. George said, “St Catherine’s therapy team has been so helpful in getting me back on my feet – literally! After the hospice’s help, it was a no brainer to leave something in our Wills. It’s good to know by leaving a gift we’re helping ensure other people can have the same care and support I’ve had.”

When David’s Mum Valerie died, he discovered that she had left a gift in her Will to St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne after they cared for her.

“Mum recognised how fortunate she was to fall under the care of St Wilfrid’s, an opportunity that not everybody receives,” explained David.

“Although mum expressed her appreciation to St Wilfrid’s at every opportunity, she also wanted to make a financial gift, both to say ‘thank you’ and to make a small contribution that will hopefully help others have the same opportunity to receive high quality end of life care. I guess that was mum. Always thinking of others.”

To leave a gift in your Will and help hospice care live on for all, for now, forever search for your local hospice at: thisishospicecare.org.uk