Seven-year-old inspires Rye community with heartwarming fundraiser

In a touching display of gratitude, seven-year-old Poppy Stoodley from a village near Rye in East Sussex prepares for a life-changing moment—cutting off her beloved long hair to help other children in need.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This brave decision comes with a mission: raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, the organisation that became her family's lifeline during her earliest, most critical days.

Born fighting against the odds, eight weeks premature with a rare heart condition, Poppy's journey began dramatically when her mother, Ellie, was blue-lighted to Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In those precious, precarious first weeks, while their tiny daughter gathered strength for vital open-heart surgery, the Stoodley family found more than just a bedroom at the Ronald McDonald House Evelina London – they found hope.

A relieved George and Ellie Stoodley embrace daughter Poppy following her successful treatment and discharge from Evelina London Children's Hospital.

"Those moments after Poppy's surgery were stressful," shares Ellie Stoodley, her voice softening at the memory. "Knowing we could be at her side within minutes, just a walk through the park, meant everything. “

The financial burden of London accommodation would have been crushing – an estimated £8,000 even in the most modest hotels. But the House offered something far more precious than financial relief: a community that understood their fears, hopes, and daily victories.

Now, Poppy is embarking on her own journey of giving, inspired by witnessing her parents' dedication to helping others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her father, George, previously raised £1,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, and her mother, Ellie, donated her own hair in June 2024.

George Stoodley and his training partner share a determined smile before tackling the Tough Mudder challenge, which would go on to raise over £1,000 for charity.

"I got inspired by my parents," Poppy shares with endearing shyness, her soon-to-be-donated 30 centimetres of hair in little braids.

What began as a modest £150 fundraising goal has blossomed into something extraordinary. Within just 24 hours, the community rallied around this determined young girl, helping her surpass her target.

As donations continued pouring in, reaching £700 in mere days and eventually surpassing £1,330, the Stoodley family watched in awe as their daughter's simple act of kindness touched hearts across their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie reflects: "These are people who've followed Poppy's journey since before she was born. She’d always had support, but we never expected to raise as much as we did.”

Mum Ellie and Dad George beam proudly as seven-year-old Poppy shows off her fresh haircut, after donating 30cm of locks to support a worthy cause.

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK is an independent Charity, which operates 14 Houses across England, Wales, and Scotland, providing free ‘home away from home’ accommodation.

The Houses keep families together, close to their children in hospital. They provide a place to sleep, cook and retain some sense of normal life; a lifeline for families at a very stressful time, especially when they are far from home. A Ronald McDonald House saves each family an average of £1,240 in out-of-pocket accommodation expenses.

The charity's enduring impact on the Stoodley family continues to resonate. When Poppy needed follow-up surgery a year later, the House once again opened its doors, providing that same sense of security and comfort they remembered from their first stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Community Fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, Abigail Sainty, added: “Poppy’s fundraiser is truly inspiring. Her generosity and bravery in sharing her story highlight how important it is to keep families close during a child’s hospital stay. We’re deeply grateful for her support and encourage others to follow her example.”

Seven-year-old Poppy Stoodley displays her freshly cut locks, measuring an impressive 30cm, with a bright smile.

In a poignant culmination of her fundraising journey, Poppy will soon place her leaf on the Evelina London House’s Giving Tree, next to her father's, marking another chapter in the Stoodley family's journey of giving back to the community that supported them in their time of need.

Ronald McDonald House Evelina London is a purpose-built 59-bedroom House at Evelina London Children’s Hospital in the London Borough of Lambeth.

Originally a 20-bedroom House near London Bridge, the new House, which opened in December 2016, has been developed with a significant contribution from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, and Guy’s and St Thomas’ Charity provided the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The House is located just a five-minute walk from the hospital, helping families to be as close as possible to their child.

To donate via Poppy’s fundraiser, please visit: www.justgiving.com/page/george-stoodley-1730669156160

To find out more about Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, visit: www.rmhc.org.uk.