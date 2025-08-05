SGN works in Midhurst to be completed sooner than expected

Southern Gas Network Works, Midhurst, North Street

Following our weekly meeting with Southern Gas Network on Tuesday 5th August chaired by County Councillor - Yvonne Gravely, we are pleased to share that the engineering works will be completed by Friday 8th August. Road reinstatement will begin the same evening from 7pm to 12pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Merritt, District Councillor - Midhurst Ward and Yvonne Gravely, County Councillor - Midhurst Division said: "This is a great result for our town, residents and businesses, as the works were originally expected to take six weeks, but thanks to SGN’s hard work, they are finishing two weeks early.

"Southern Gas Network are also working closely with South Downs National Park to ensure the traffic management system can remain in place, so the hoardings and artwork is safely installed without causing disruption and being a later closure with more traffic lights.

"The aim is to carry out the final stages with minimal disruption to residents, businesses and traffic."

Dominic Merritt and Yvonne gravely thank everyone for their continued patience and support.