SGN works in Midhurst to be completed sooner than expected
Dominic Merritt, District Councillor - Midhurst Ward and Yvonne Gravely, County Councillor - Midhurst Division said: "This is a great result for our town, residents and businesses, as the works were originally expected to take six weeks, but thanks to SGN’s hard work, they are finishing two weeks early.
"Southern Gas Network are also working closely with South Downs National Park to ensure the traffic management system can remain in place, so the hoardings and artwork is safely installed without causing disruption and being a later closure with more traffic lights.
"The aim is to carry out the final stages with minimal disruption to residents, businesses and traffic."
Dominic Merritt and Yvonne gravely thank everyone for their continued patience and support.