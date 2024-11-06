Share a little Christmas joy by donating toys and decorations to Guild Care

As the festive season approaches, it’s a chance to clear out all the once-loved toys that children have outgrown to make room for when Santa delivers this Christmas Eve.

As Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care is inviting families to donate any surplus toys or Christmas decorations to any of its 16 charity stores across West Sussex in the lead up to Christmas.

Adam Rider, Deputy CEO and Retail Director at Guild Care, said: “What better way to spread a little Christmas cheer than by donating what you don’t need or want any more, and at the same time help other families to give their kids a proper Christmas at a fraction of the price of new?”

Decluttering before the Christmas decorations go up means more space to enjoy in the lead up to the Big Day. Donating to your local charity shop before the festive season also means other shoppers can snap up a bargain to add some extra sparkle to their own Christmas. It could even bring a much-wanted toy to a child who may otherwise go without the magic of Christmas.

The money raised from the sale of Christmas donations, whether festive jumpers, clothes, toys, or unwanted games & gifts, all helps support Guild Care’s work with older people, people living with dementia and children & adults with learning disabilities.

The process couldn’t be simpler. Gather your unbroken toys and surplus decorations and make sure they’re clean and in good condition for their next owner to treasure. Then just drop them off at a Guild Care shop near you. Signing up to gift aid also increases the value of your donations by 25%, at no cost to you.

For a list of locations, visit www.guildcare.org/pages/category/shop-locations or simply head to The Greenhouse superstore at Meadow Road, East Worthing BN11 2SA where Guild Care has a dedicated donation centre.