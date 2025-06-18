Share your views on the latest plans to improve walking, wheeling and cycling in Horsham

West Sussex County Council has launched a public consultation on proposed improvements to walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure in Horsham. The consultation, which runs until 11:55pm on 15 July 2025 is looking for feedback on plans to make active travel safer and more convenient, while introducing smart traffic signals at crossings and junctions to enhance safety and efficiency for road users.

The proposal’s focus is on the North Parade corridor, in particular the junction with West Parade, Wimblehurst Road and Hurst Road, forming part of a wider vision to modernise Horsham’s transport network and promote sustainable travel options.

Key features of the plans include:

• Two new signalised pedestrian crossings at the junctions on Wimblehurst Road and North Parade

• Introducing contraflow cycling on West Parade

• Upgraded traffic signals with real-time optimisation technology

• Cycle detection at traffic lights to improve journey times

• A 7.5-tonne weight restriction on West Parade to reduce heavy vehicle traffic

• Safer crossings for people travelling on foot or with mobility aids

To accommodate contraflow cycling on West Parade, two parking bays would be removed, with a disabled bay relocated to nearby Tulip Court.

Early traffic modelling shows that the introduction of intelligent detection, all new traffic signalling equipment and utilisation of the latest in real-time traffic signal optimisation technology would keep vehicles moving as efficiently as possible whilst prioritising safety and accessibility for people walking, wheeling and cycling.

Cllr Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “We want to make walking, wheeling and cycling a safer and more attractive choice to give everyone the ability to use greener, more active methods of travel, particularly for shorter, local journeys. These improvements, which complement future planned transport upgrades across Horsham, are designed to create a more connected and sustainable town. They also support our commitment to a sustainable and prosperous economy, as set out in Our Council Plan. Your feedback will help shape the future of travel in Horsham.”

To help residents and businesses learn more about the proposals and ask questions, two consultation events are being held:

In-person drop-in session to view plans and meet the team

Date: Thursday 26 June 2025

Time: 2:30pm to 7:30pm

Location: Trafalgar Road Baptist Church, Horsham

Online event with a presentation and Q&A

Date: Thursday 3 July 2025

Time: 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Residents and businesses are encouraged to share their views via the project website yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/westparade-consultation, where full details of the proposals and a feedback form are available.

The consultation closes at 11:55pm on 15 July 2025.