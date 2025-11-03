Sharon Wheeler: Chestnut Tree House - Chestnut is here for families. Will you be here for us?

Sharon Wheeler, Head of Clinical Services at Chestnut Tree House

This week are launching our winter appeal. For many of the families we care for, Christmas is a difficult time of year, a time when they need us more than ever.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst we try to help as many children, young people, and bereaved families as we possibly can, government funding for our vital care hasn’t kept pace with rising costs and growing demand for our services is adding to the challenge.

There are more families we want to support, but instead we’re having to make tough choices about what services we can provide in the future. The recent government announcement of national funding for three years is welcome, but it still does not cover the growing funding gap that is pushing a majority of hospices into a deficit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our winter appeal shares the story of baby Loui, told my his mum Zoe and dad Owen. Loui died at just six weeks old and his family came to us for bereavement support. I would like to thank Zoe and Owen for courageously sharing their experience and the impact Chestnut Tree House has had on their lives - I'm sure this will not only provide comfort to other families, but also show our amazing supporters just what an incredible impact they have.

Baby Loui, and his parents Zoe and Owen

Without the generosity of our community we would not be able to help so many families each year. Please support the appeal in any way you can, even the smallest gesture makes a big difference.

Raed more here: www.chestnut.org.uk/will-you-be-here-for-us-this-winter