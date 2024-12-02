Sharon Wheeler, Chestnut Tree House: Music magic with Fatboy Slim

Music is one of the most popular activities at Chestnut Tree House and hands were in the air last week when children and families enjoyed a visit from superstar DJ Norman Cook.

Norman – also known as Fatboy Slim – welcomed the children, along with their nurses, families and carers, on an unforgettable two-hour musical adventure.

He invited each child to have a go at DJing and guided them through the magic of music-making, sharing insider tips so they could spin their own tunes.

Norman generously extended his support to Chestnut as an ambassador of our sister hospice, Martlets in Hove. Touring our facilities, he complimented the energy in the house and said he enjoyed the ‘disco vibe’ of our sensory room.

One of the first on the decks was nine-year-old Loui – a big fan of Fatboy Slim – who donned a Hawaiian shirt and smiley face hat for the occasion. Loui’s mum Karly said the evening had made Loui’s year!

The music room is right at the heart of Chestnut Tree House and is a favourite with many of the children we care for. Special resources such as a bean bag with internal speakers ensure that everyone can enjoy a beat, whatever their ability. As Norman told us, music is important because it connects people – it can soothe your mind, or your soul, or your heart.

We’re so grateful to him for giving families this special experience.

If you’d like to support Chestnut Tree House, go to www.chestnut.org.uk

