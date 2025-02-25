Sharpen your flirting skills with Charity Speed Dating in Hove

With dating apps in sharp decline, this matchmaking event could be the answer to suddenly finding that seemingly elusive special someone.

The Charity Meet Dads & Lads Speed Dating evening in Hove on 27 March (7.45pm-late) is the brainchild of Brighton-based Love Doctor Monti.

An author and columnist on love and relationships, he will donate £5 from every ticket sold to the Sussex children’s charity FSW.

Single dads and younger men aged at least 25 years old looking for a meaningful romantic relationship will get the chance to meet mums and lasses.

The onus is to find a special connection during six-minute mini-dates by being yourself, and not be too inquisitive about the person opposite.

Speed dating is a quickfire face-to-face event, which enables eligible singles to enjoy mini-dates with a number of potential romantic partners, and can prove highly successful.

Men are rotated from table to table for each six-minute mini-date. There is a final ‘lucky dip’ rendezvous at the end, when ladies will move around for the final mini-date that lasts three minutes.

Participants message the host at the end of each mini-date their name, details of the person they just met and either Yes that they wish to see them again or No that they don’t. Results are sent the following day.

Unlike dating apps, where you have too much choice that can zap your energy and eat into your valuable time, speed dating is more exclusive and a rapport can quickly develop.

Love Doctor Monti explained: “Many singletons are falling out of love with dating apps, and will have forgotten how to implement their flirty skills.

“So many people who use apps are unrealistic about who they should match up with, because they are setting ridiculously high expectations and not understanding their own value.

“As men are visual creatures, these apps mean they are often very shallow and only chase ladies on looks alone — even if they are out of their league.

“Women are generally not as superficial, and usually read about the character of a potential date before communicating. This is perceived as being picky by men, who then get frustrated that they didn’t get a match with the lady that they visually liked.”

The Blind Busker pub in Church Road, Hove will play host to an event that will be brimming with fun interaction and flirting in the flesh. These types of events tend to attract a widespread set of participants, from Bexhill and Eastbourne in one direction and stretching as far as Chichester in the other direction.£15 tickets include a glass of prosecco during the event, and there will be a bespoke ‘love menu’ for drinks to order and enjoy.

Love Doctor Monti, who has a popular book out and available on Amazon titled Journey To Find The Perfect Partner Forever, concluded: “Speed dating is very different from the apps, which are basically a lonely hearts service for struggling singletons, as there’s a real chance to click with someone and make them smile.

“We all possess more magical qualities in the flesh than just a photo and a quick message. Body language, charisma, the voice and so many other factors can be the reason behind sparking a romantic connection.”

Tickets available from The Blind Busker and online via https://skiddle.com/e/40705303.Any queries can be directed via email to [email protected].

