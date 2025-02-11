Sheer Luck Holmes - murder mystery dinner show in Worthing

From the team behind Faulty Towers The Dining Experience

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sleuth it out, Solve the clues, Catch the killer!

The case of the floating fiancée. A Laugh out loud murder mystery dinner show.

At The Ardington Hotel - Indigo restaurant, Worthing on Thursday 16th October 2025. From the same wonderful company as 'Faulty Towers the Dining Experiance' that have performed to over 40 full houses at Indigo restaurant.

Sheer Luck Holmes - Murder Mystery Dinner Show at Indigo restaurant, Worthing.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£50.00 per person, includes 3 course meal and 2 hour interactive show.

Head to www.indigorestaurant.info/events to see the menu.

Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451