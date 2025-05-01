Shelley family celebrates 50 years running Sussex post offices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year the Shelley family are celebrating having Post Offices in the Horsham district for 50 years. They have also run newsagents in the area since 1958.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norman and Audrey Shelley opened their first newsagents in Warnham in 1958. Sons Peter, Phil and Tim all joined the family business and two more grocery convenience stores were opened by the family in Broadbridge Heath in the 1970s.

In 1975 Norman Shelley opened a newsagents and Post Office in the original shopping precinct in Southwater, which was new at the time. Norman, Phil and Peter ran this branch until it was sold in 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the late 70’s, the Shelley family purchased some land in North Horsham and built a shopping precinct consisting of seven shops. The design and plans for the development were done by Peter Shelley, who at that time worked in the building industry.

2nd & 3rd generations of Shelley family who have run Post Offices in Horsham.

The Coltsfoot Drive shopping parade opened in 1980 to serve the brand-new Holbrook estate. The family retained one unit to run as a newsagent and Post Office and the other shops were let out to other traders. The precinct and convenience store is still managed by the family to date.

Phil took over from his father as Postmaster of Coltsfoot Drive Post Office in April 1985. His son, Chris, joined the business in 2005, after graduating, and has helped to modernise the business.

Ten years ago, Phil and Chris undertook major work to combine Coltsfoot Drive Post Office and newsagents with the convenience store next door to create Shelley’s Budgens of Holbrook, a well-stocked convenience store with bakery, meats, fish, freshproduce, local produce, alcohol, and an ATM. This doubled the size of their premises and this resulted in longer opening hours for the Post Office and shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the covid-19 pandemic hit, Phil stepped back from the business, with Chris taking up the helm. The Post Office and shop continued to provide vital services to the community, including home deliveries, throughout the pandemic. Phil, 73, remains a director of Shelley News Ltd and enjoys returning to the shop, which has been a big part of his life, to chat to customers and employees that he has got to know so well over the past four decades.

Phil & Chris Shelley who have served the Coltfoot Drive community in Horsham for 45 years.

Matt Heavens, Post Office Area Manager, commented: “I really want to thank the Shelley family for running Post Offices for the past 50 years. Throughout this time they really have been committed to serving the people of the Holbrook area of Horsham. They are well-known and respected in the area”

“Coltsfoot Drive Post Office has won awards and is a 1st class Post Office. It has adapted with the times and undertaken a major refurbishment. With bank branch closures, this is where people and businesses can do their everyday banking. Also, in addition to traditional Royal Mail and Parcelforce services, it also offers Evri and DPD services to buy in branch, as well as drop off and collections.”