Shelter x ALLSAINTS: a collaboration to combat comelessness

This year, Shelter, the UK’s leading housing and homelessness charity, has teamed up with renowned fashion brand ALLSAINTS in a collaboration that puts the spotlight on the growing housing crisis.

As homelessness continues to rise, Shelter’s work has become more urgent than ever, and this partnership with ALLSAINTS is a powerful way to raise both funds and awareness for the cause.

As part of the collaboration, ALLSAINTS has chosen to mark its 30th anniversary by donating items to 30 Shelter charity shops across the UK.

The donated fashion pieces will be sold to support Shelter’s vital services, from helping people facing eviction to campaigning for more affordable housing. One of the key shops chosen for this initiative is in Eastbourne, where the collaboration will officially launch tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Shelter X ALLSAINTS

Shelter’s mission is to defend everyone’s right to a safe home, and this partnership provides an opportunity to not only raise money but also engage the public in conversations about homelessness.

The proceeds from the donated items will go directly to Shelter, funding their work in supporting people facing homelessness and providing them with the tools to secure long-term housing solutions.

This collaboration with ALLSAINTS allows Shelter to reach new audiences while bringing attention to the ongoing housing crisis, with every purchase helping to make a difference.

At a time when the need for safe, secure homes is greater than ever, Shelter continues to be a lifeline for thousands, and this partnership amplifies their work in a bold and meaningful way.