Shine bright for local hospice care in Worthing

St Barnabas House are calling on their local community to come together and join their night-time walking event – Night to Remember – in support of local hospice care. It begins at Durrington High School, in Worthing, on Saturday 21 June at 6:30pm.

This is the charity’s biggest fundraising event of the year, and it helps raise much-needed funds to continue providing hospice care for Sussex. It unites many families as they step out together to remember loved ones and share precious memories during a beautiful night-time walk across Worthing.

Debbie Gilpin attended the walk in 2024 with her daughters and grandchildren, in memory of her husband Derrick who was cared for by St Barnabas House. She reflects on the end-of-life-care he received at the hospice saying:

“I felt an incredible sense of peace as soon as we got to the hospice. St Barnabas saved us. I think, for me, the most wonderful thing was that Derrick got his dignity back. Initially, my daughters weren’t sure about the grandchildren coming to visit the hospice because it might be upsetting for them. However, everyone at St Barnabas helped us realise that although death is sad, it doesn’t have to be scary.”

Debbie's family at the starting line of Night to Remember

Debbie added that she is keen to support the hospice in any way she can and attending Night to Remember was an emotional but beautiful event to attend:

“The walk is like a party atmosphere, it’s so joyful but there are moments of reflection where I did feel emotional, but I felt supported. It was wonderful to be able to attend with my family to remember and celebrate Derrick. There are lots of other people who do the walk for the same reason – we all want to raise money for the hospice. The care they provide is truly amazing. Even if you haven’t needed to use the hospice services, I would recommend attending, it’s a lot of fun!”

Night to Remember is suitable for all abilities and ages offering the option to walk 5, 10, or 15 miles. The routes will lead you along the picturesque seafront, with a few surprises along the way, including music and entertainment.

A small team of nurses and health care assistants from the hospice will also be doing the walk. Daisy Cook is a registered nurse and has worked at the hospice for 17 monthsas part of the Community Palliative Care team, caring for patients at home. She is looking forward to joining her colleagues on the walk and said:

“It’s a privilege to care for the people in our community. I travel across West Sussex caring for people that are scared, or worried about their treatment or diagnosis. It’s rewarding being able to offer people pain relief, treatment and reassurance. I look forward to seeing some of the families I have supported through challenging times. We have built up such a wonderful, loving community. This event brings everything together and it’s a lot of fun to be a part of. I hope lots of Sussex residents join us!”

Tickets for Night To Remember are available here: www.stbh.org.uk/night-to-remember

They are on sale until the Thursday 19 June, or you can register on the day at the information desk.