Shippam’s steps back into the spotlight as exhibition opens this weekend at The Novium Museum

A major new exhibition celebrating one of Chichester’s most iconic local brands opens at The Novium Museum this Saturday 12 July 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurrah for Shippam’s explores the extraordinary story of the Shippam’s company — from its beginnings as a family grocer in 1786 to its rise as a beloved household name. Through vibrant advertising, rarely-seen factory objects, and personal stories from those who worked there, the exhibition offers a nostalgic and surprising journey into a company that shaped everyday life in Chichester for over 200 years.

The exhibition is the culmination of a year-long project to catalogue and share the museum’s extensive Shippam’s archive, supported by a £44,593 grant from Arts Council England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working collaboratively with West Sussex Record Office and Screen Archive South East, The Novium Museum team and volunteers have digitised historic material, recorded oral histories, and brought together the Shippam’s collections held by these institutions, with many items on display for the first time.

The exhibition is the culmination of a year-long project to catalogue and share the museum’s extensive Shippam’s archive, supported by a £44,593 grant from Arts Council England.

Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council, says: "There are few local names that spark such fond memories as Shippam’s. Whether it's the jingle, the jars, or the smell from the factory, this exhibition captures what made the company such a treasured part of life here in Chichester. It's about the people as much as the products, and I hope it inspires new generations to discover this brilliant local story."

Visitors to the exhibition will step back into the world of Shippam’s, where potted meat and fish pastes were just the beginning. From quirky packaging and catchy TV adverts to staff souvenirs and long service awards, the display brings together an eclectic mix of objects that celebrate both the brand and the people behind it.

Interactive exhibits, including a play shop and smell boxes, invite visitors to experience the sights, sounds and smells of Shippam’s. For younger visitors, a children’s trail led by ‘Jarvis the Jar’ offers a fun way to explore the gallery and uncover the story of Shippam’s through curious clues and hidden treasures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An exciting programme of events will run alongside the exhibition. Free family activity days and creative drop-in sessions will take place during the school holidays, while a series of evening talks will explore different aspects of Shippam’s legacy — from personal reflections to the making of the exhibition. Memory Mornings will offer a relaxed space to handle original Shippam’s objects, enjoy a cup of tea, and share stories.

For full event listings and booking details, visit: www.thenovium.org/whatson

‘Hurrah for Shippam’s’ opens on Saturday 12 July 2025 at The Novium Museum, Tower Street, Chichester. Admission is free, with donations welcome.

For more information, visit: www.thenovium.org/shippams