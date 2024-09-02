Shop pre-loved holiday styles for The Greenhouse competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charity Shop Girl, Jen Graham, has just launched a new competition to win £50 of vouchers to spend in Guild Care’s charity superstore, The Greenhouse, in Meadow Road, East Worthing, BN11 2SA.

The competition is open to everyone - and the rules are simple: just follow Guild Care on Instagram or Facebook, source a holiday outfit made entirely of items bought at The Greenhouse and take a photo in the superstore’s Content Corner, then submit your photo or video via direct message to Guild Care. Make sure you also tag three charity shop lovers in the comment of the competition’s post.

Sandra Minns, Manager of The Greenhouse, said: “Pre-loved sustainable shopping from charity shops is increasing in popularity as you can create your own unique sense of style. We even have a special Content Corner section in our superstore with mirrors, lights, neon signs, and plants so that you can get just the right snapshot of your fashion finds.

“For our competition, creativity is very much encouraged. We’d love you to get inspired by vintage, movies, books or a fashion-conscious era like the swinging sixties where anything goes! It’s going to be fun watching people put together their holiday-time creations and capturing that perfect selfie in our Hollywood mirror – and don’t forget to add the finishing touches with some of our amazing accessories!”

Entries will be judged on their creativity, holiday vibes, and the potential for outfit photos to generate positive engagement on social media.

The competition is now open and final entries must be in by 12 midday on September 25. Charity Shop Girl Jen will select from the shortlisted entries to pick the overall winner who will win five £10 vouchers to spend at The Greenhouse, either in one transaction or spread over the next three months.

More information is available on Guild Care’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/guildcare) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/guild_care) feeds and full terms and conditions are available at Guild Care.