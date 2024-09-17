Shops and businesses in Hailsham encouraged to dress their windows again this December
Along with big plans for a string of events leading up to Christmas, to help make Hailsham look its festive best in December, businesses in Hailsham are being encouraged in advance to dress their shop windows and be in for a chance of winning this year's Best Shop Window Christmas Display competition.
Organised by the Communities Committee in partnership with Hailsham Forward, the competition is based on the criteria that covers all aspects of Christmas, including overall impression and visual impact, creativity and ideas, and innovative themed displays.
Traders across the town not just the town centre) are encouraged to create bright and decorative displays with special awards being given for the best efforts. All businesses which have a festive window display will automatically be included in the competition and judged incognito in mid-December.
"The increase in town centre retailers setting up festive window displays, together with the high standards they demonstrated, has made it extremely difficult to pick out the winners in previous years," said Communities Committee Chair, Cllr Alexa Clarke.
"I hope as many people as possible will visit our town centre to shop for Christmas this year and I encourage local businesses to pull out the stops in this fun and festive competition and help us make our town even more attractive this December."
Bloomfields Florists, located in Hailsham High Street, scooped the coveted Best Shop Window Christmas Display award last year, wowing judges with their front window display which incorporated a traditional festive theme for passers-by to enjoy.
Several other shop displays were short-listed for the award in Hailsham town centre last year, including those produced by Payden's Pharmacy in the High Street, NV Hair in St Mary's Walk and 2022 award winner St Wilfrid's charity shop in the Quintins Centre.
The announcement regarding entry into the Best Christmas Window Display competition comes ahead of a campaign to be launched by the Town Council to promote the town centre and encourage residents to carry out their Christmas shopping in Hailsham, therefore supporting the local economy.
