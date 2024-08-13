Shoreham Academy students triumph in 10-mile charity walk over the South Downs
To round off the academic year, students at Shoreham Academy completed a 10-mile charity walk across the South Downs to raise money for local charity, St Barnabas House.
The dedicated students showed integrity and determination as they embarked on the challenge, raising significant funds for the worthwhile cause.
After completing the walk, students were delighted to find they had raised a total of £1,677 for the charity which has provided invaluable support to members of the school community. Students and staff were thrilled to help support St Barnabas House’s work through their donation.
Ellie Beadell, Community Fundraiser at St Barnabas House, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Shoreham Academy for their wonderful support of St Barnabas House.
"They took on their 10-mile challenge with passion and dedication, and have raised a fantastic amount for the hospice. It is thanks to support like this from our local community, that adults with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones can enjoy life as fully as possible, for the time they have left together.
"Thank you and well done to everyone involved.”
Jim Coupe, Principal of Shoreham Academy, said: "We are incredibly proud of our students for their dedication and hard work. Their participation in the charity walk reinforces the values of community and compassion that we hold dear.
"Supporting St Barnabas House aligns perfectly with our school’s ethos, and we are thrilled to contribute to their vital work."
To support the cause, please visit the school’s JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/team/shorehamacademy2024.
