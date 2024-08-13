Shoreham Academy students triumph in 10-mile charity walk over the South Downs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shoreham Academy students walk 10 miles to raise money for St Barnabas House charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To round off the academic year, students at Shoreham Academy completed a 10-mile charity walk across the South Downs to raise money for local charity, St Barnabas House.

The dedicated students showed integrity and determination as they embarked on the challenge, raising significant funds for the worthwhile cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completing the walk, students were delighted to find they had raised a total of £1,677 for the charity which has provided invaluable support to members of the school community. Students and staff were thrilled to help support St Barnabas House’s work through their donation.

Shoreham Academy triumph in 10-mile charity walk over the South Downs.

Ellie Beadell, Community Fundraiser at St Barnabas House, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Shoreham Academy for their wonderful support of St Barnabas House.

"They took on their 10-mile challenge with passion and dedication, and have raised a fantastic amount for the hospice. It is thanks to support like this from our local community, that adults with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones can enjoy life as fully as possible, for the time they have left together.

"Thank you and well done to everyone involved.”

Jim Coupe, Principal of Shoreham Academy, said: "We are incredibly proud of our students for their dedication and hard work. Their participation in the charity walk reinforces the values of community and compassion that we hold dear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoreham Academy triumph in 10-mile charity walk over the South Downs.

"Supporting St Barnabas House aligns perfectly with our school’s ethos, and we are thrilled to contribute to their vital work."

To support the cause, please visit the school’s JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/team/shorehamacademy2024.