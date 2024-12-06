Shoreham care home and Dunelm are delivering joy at Christmas

Staff from Dunelm and Kingsland House Care Home in Shoreham-by-Sea have taken part in the Dunelm ‘Delivering Joy’ to ensure that no one is forgotten over the Christmas time.

The kind staff at Dunelm delivered another 40 more gifts to the home for the residents.

Claire Taylor at Kingsland House Care Home, said: “Taking part in this has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been completely blown away with Dunelm’s kindness.”

Kingsland House Care Home is part of Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Kingsland House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

Dunelm Delivering Joy

For more information please contact Claire Taylor, Operations Manager at Kingsland House on 01273 440019

