Shoreham care home brings a whole world of magic to residents with rainbow table

Kingsland House Care Home in Shoreham has recently brought a bit of magic to residents by providing a new ‘Rainbow Table’ as a way to improve residents’ quality of life.

The Rainbow Table uses interactive games to connect residents with staff and with each other, and research shows it improves the wellbeing of people living with dementia. The table can be played independently or in a group. It stimulates movement by inviting participants to take part in all sorts of different fun activities such as quizzes, brain training and sensory therapy.

Games are vibrant and allow people of all ages to play in a safe and comfortable environment.

The Rainbow Tables’ user-friendly screen allows individuals with dementia to easily engage with a variety of interactive activities, games and sensory experiences. From reminiscing about cherished memories to stimulating the mind with a word search, The Rainbow Table offers a diverse range of programmes tailored to each resident’s needs and preferences.

Having fun

The benefits have shown to improve mood and behaviours especially across stages of dementia, greater physical and social activity, and positive impacts on relationships with care staff, friends and family.

Sohail Daniel, Senior General Manager of the home, said: “We’re excited to bring a touch of magic to the residents at our home, The Rainbow Table will make a big difference by helping to connect residents with staff and with each other, and it’s great fun for the young at heart.”