Shoreham care home residents go down to the farm
Residents at Kingsland House Care Home were delighted to see the newborn lambs and their mothers. They had a wonderful time petting the lambs, cuddling them and watching them being fed.
General Manager, Ana Hyne, said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their outing today. We knew that seeing lambing season on the farm would be a fun experience for our residents. We are always looking for new activities and visits for the residents and today we have really seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”
Kingsland House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Kingsland House provides residential, nursing and dementia care for 69 residents from respite breaks to long term stays.