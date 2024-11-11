Shoreham College gathered to mark the fallen in a moving act of remembrance.
The Service was officiated by Rev Tim Harford and wreaths were laid at the College memorial by Mrs Bakhtiari on behalf of the College; Mr Warner for the Old Shorehamers’ Association on behalf of the ex-pupils, and the Chair of the Parent’s Association Mrs Coe on behalf of the parents.
The last post was beautifully played by Beau.
Principal, Mrs Bakhtiari spoke of the service, Revd Harford described the antics of Sub-Lieutenant Brian Rebbeck Guy, who joined Shoreham College in 1936, at the age of 14.
On his last day at the College, Brian was found out after lights out, buying a fish and chip feast to share with his friends. They never did share that feast, having been caught by the then Headmaster who insisted on a donation to charity equal to the cost of the supper.
Fewer than four years after leaving Shoreham College, Brian went on to lose his life while fighting for his country when his aircraft was shot down during a raid on an oil refinery in what is now known as Indonesia.
Today we remembered Brian and all of the brave people who have lost their lives for our freedom.