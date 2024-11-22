Shoreham lifeboat’s festive look boosted by family-run business
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Family-run Mayberry Garden Centre, is proud to have delivered a beautiful Christmas tree to the brave team down the road at Shoreham RNLI.
“It was lovely to be able to deliver the magnificent tree as part of helping the brave team decorate their place of work for the festive season”, said Mark Brumfitt, manager of the Old Shoreham Road business that has just taken delivery of its first British-grown Christmas trees for this year.
“We’re honoured to support the incredible people who risk their lives to keep us safe at sea”, he added. “A big thank you to the RNLI for all that you do all-year round.”