Shoreham Port announces new three-year partnership with Adur Community Gateway

We are pleased to announce a new community partnership with Adur Community Gateway, a local Community Interest Company (CIC) dedicated to providing vital support services for residents in Adur. As a Trust Port, we are committed to investing in neighbouring communities, ensuring that those who live and work locally benefit from meaningful support initiatives.

Adur Community Gateway was established in 2020 and has since become a cornerstone of support for the local community. The group offers subsidised groceries, a food bank with delivery services for vulnerable residents, clothing assistance, mental health support, workshops, and inclusive community events. Their mission is rooted in creating a space where neighbours support one another, removing barriers to assistance and fostering empowerment at a grassroots level.

Through our partnership, the Port will provide Adur Community Gateway with a monthly financial donation for the next 36 months. In addition to this funding, where possible the Port will also offer in-kind support. For example, we recently donated computers for use in the Gateway’s digital workshops.

Shoreham Port’s CSR & Governance Manager, Katie MacAllister, commented “As a Trust Port, we recognise our responsibility to give back to the communities we serve. Adur Community Gateway plays a vital role in supporting residents facing hardship, and we are proud to contribute to their mission. Having seen first-hand the fantastic work they do; we are eager to support them through our monthly donation and in-kind support. Their commitment to empowering people aligns closely with our values at Shoreham Port, and we are proud to support a group making such a direct impact on those living right on our doorstep.”

Adur Community Gateway’s General Manager Jill Lennon said “We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Shoreham Port. This support couldn’t have come at a better time for our community - demand for our services has never been higher, and this partnership gives us vital breathing space to plan ahead, strengthen our offer, and reach even more people. The Port’s commitment to grassroots support is both generous and genuinely collaborative, and we’re so grateful for their belief in what we do.”