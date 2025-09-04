Shoreham Port Harbour Master Julian Seaman honoured with Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service
The Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary is presented annually by the Merchant Navy Association in partnership with the Seafarers’ Charity, recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the UK’s maritime sector. It highlights those who have gone above and beyond in raising awareness of the vital role played by merchant seafarers, past and present, in keeping trade, communities, and the economy moving.
"We are delighted that Julian’s dedication has been recognised at a national level,” said Tom Willis, Chief Executive of Shoreham Port. “His expertise and leadership have made a profound impact not only on Shoreham Port but also on the wider maritime community. Julian started his career fishing and his support and understanding of that sector has been pivotal to its development nationally"
Julian has worked at the port since 1999 and served as Harbour Master since 2009, where he has championed safety, innovation, and collaboration across the Port and within the wider community. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing water safety initiatives, strengthening relationships with local stakeholders, and ensuring Shoreham Port is one of the UK’s most valued Trust Ports.
"I am deeply honoured to receive the Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service,” said Julian Seaman, Harbour Master at Shoreham Port. “This recognition is a reflection of the dedication and teamwork of colleagues across Shoreham Port, who share a commitment to safety, sustainability, and supporting our maritime community."
This accolade highlights Shoreham Port’s ongoing commitment to excellence in maritime operations, sustainability, and community engagement. The Port is proud to support initiatives such as Merchant Navy Day, which honour the invaluable contribution of the UK’s merchant seafarers.