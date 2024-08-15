Shoreham Port improves West Breakwater access for recreational fishing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project funded by Shoreham Port, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Marine Management Organisation is now complete.

Shoreham Port has announced the successful completion of a project aimed at improving access to the West Breakwater, a popular destination for the local recreational sea fishing community.

This initiative was made possible through joint funding from Shoreham Port, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), and the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) as part of the UK Seafood Infrastructure Fund's fourth round.

The UK Seafood Fund is part of the government’s broader effort to invest in the long-term prosperity of coastal communities across the country. The fourth round of the Fund focuses on supporting the sport of recreational sea fishing, ensuring it remains accessible and sustainable for future generations.

Representatives from Shoreham Port, NCI Shoreham & Shoreham Harbour Arms Community Organisation.

The newly developed area now includes accessible concrete ramps and a new access path that connects the nearby car park to the West Breakwater, which is managed by the Shoreham Harbour Arms Community Organisation (SHACO).

The enhancements ensure a safe and tidy route for all users. Additionally, the project has improved access to the NCI Shoreham station, facilitating the work of volunteers who support the coastal charity.