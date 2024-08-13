Shoreham Port is latest stop on Electric RIB World Record attempt
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harry is on a mission to set a world record as the first person to circumnavigate Britain in an electric Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB), stopping at more than 40 ports along the way to charge the boat's engine.
Harry Besley, from Taunton, began his journey from Lyme Regis on July 13 and has since spent over 65 hours on the water. He is hoping the trip will showcase new technology and help raise awareness of how powerboat users can do their bit to reduce carbon emissions.
Mr. Besley says he has been "on the water since [he] could walk," having grown up sailing, instructing, and driving dinghies before later moving over to powerboats.
"This is really to raise awareness of the possibility of electric boats," said Mr. Besley. "It hasn't been talked about much, electric and sustainable boating. I just wanted to do something to make people aware of the alternatives.
"It's not just the petrol emissions which are damaging, there's the noise pollution that affects the natural habitats, and air pollution.
"The electric boat, because it's silent, doesn't cause noise, air or water pollution, so there's many benefits."
Julian Seaman, Harbour Master at Shoreham Port, commented: "We are thrilled to support Harry Besley’s Round Britain eRIB Challenge and welcome him to Shoreham Port.
"Harry’s World Record attempt aligns perfectly with our own Net Zero goals. Just as Harry is showcasing the potential of electric propulsion for vessels, our DEFRA-backed ‘Berth Zero’ project is working to electrify commercial berths to support this transition.
"Together, these efforts highlight the growing importance of electric technology in both leisure and commercial maritime sectors. Congratulations to Harry, and best of luck from everyone at Shoreham Port."
Harry's next stop is Cowes Harbour. For more information and to follow Harry on his challenge, please visit the Round Britain website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.